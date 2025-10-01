The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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TheRepublicIsDead's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead
Oct 2

Brother, your message comes to me at a time when I feel I am at a crossroads.

Thankfully appreciated.

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
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Anomalous Anonymous
Oct 3

I have just recently subscribed and I am thoroughly enjoying your musings Mr Wolf. (If that even is your real name) 🤔 Your biblical posts are very interesting and thought provoking. I am an exceedingly curious creature and have a voracious appetite for knowledge. Can’t understand the folks that get all offended.

Thank you to you and your acolytes for your generous sharing of time and knowledge. 🙏💖

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