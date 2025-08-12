The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
Aug 12, 2025

Such an IMPORTANT post, despite how heartbreaking it is. Thank you.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Aug 13, 2025

Unbelievable evil allowed, even sanctioned and supported. Thank you for this courageous article Lily-Rose and Wolf! These are our leaders!

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