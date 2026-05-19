I am legally obligated to tell you that I am completely ignoring the giant, shiny golden ego trip on the right. If I even breathe a word about it, The Wise Wolf immediately sheds fifty paid subscribers and Lily fires off a text warning me to stop tanking the business. So please, just enjoy the pretty gold colors and let the nice people worship their bovine metallurgy in peace.

I am writing this through a lovely antibiotic haze that makes my screen look like I am viewing it through a shower door. Possibly through two shower doors. The surgery prep drugs are doing interesting things to my vision, which is either a fascinating side effect or I am just going blind. Hard to tell. Could be both. Either way, I feel like absolute garbage right now and this article is probably not going to represent my usual standards of excellence. (The joke here is that nothing I write represents excellence. Excellence left the building with Elvis a long time ago.)

But we need to talk about something that has been bothering me for years, something that got whitewashed so thoroughly that most Christians have no idea they are reading sanitized scripture, something that raises a question nobody in institutional Christianity wants to answer because the answer leads somewhere very uncomfortable. If you cannot serve two masters, why were the Levites making sacrifices to a fallen angel? And why does nobody want to talk about the possibility that this practice never actually stopped?

One Goat for God, One Goat for the Demon in the Desert

Your English Bible tells you about the Day of Atonement in Leviticus 16 like it is a clean symbolic ritual. Two goats. One gets sacrificed to God. The other becomes the “scapegoat” and gets sent into the wilderness carrying the sins of Israel. Makes sense in a religious studies class sort of way. Symbolic purification. Moving on.

Except the Hebrew does not say “scapegoat.” The Hebrew says “la-azazel.” TO Azazel. Not away into nothing. Not symbolically released. TO. As in delivered to a specific entity. As in this is a named recipient who is expecting his goat.

Azazel shows up in the Book of Enoch (you know, that book the institutional church decided you should not read) as one of the Watchers, the fallen angels who came down and slept with human women and taught forbidden knowledge and created the Nephilim. Azazel specifically gets credit for teaching humans warfare and cosmetics, because apparently fallen angels have diverse skill sets and sometimes those skills include foundation matching and stabbing people.

In Enoch, Azazel gets bound and thrown into the desert until the final judgment, which creates an interesting question about why the Levitical priesthood was sending him care packages in the form of sin-bearing goats, but we will get back to that.

So the ritual is this: The high priest takes two goats. Identical goats. He casts lots over them. One lot for YHWH. One lot for Azazel. The goat that gets the YHWH lot gets slaughtered on the altar. The goat that gets the Azazel lot gets the sins of the nation symbolically transferred to it, and then it gets sent out into the desert, to the place where Azazel is bound, carrying those sins TO him.

That is not a metaphor. That is a delivery service. One goat to God, one goat to the demon in the desert, and the text presents this as if it is perfectly normal and commanded and holy.

Christian apologists will bend themselves into theological pretzels trying to explain this away. They will tell you Azazel just means “complete removal” (it does not). They will tell you it means “rocky precipice” (it does not). They will tell you it is symbolic of Christ removing sin (which is a creative retrofitting of Christian theology onto a Jewish ritual that predates Christ by over a thousand years and also does not explain why you would name Geography after a fallen angel).

They will tell you anything except what the text actually says, which is that the Levitical priesthood was worshipping Satan and God by perform a parallel sacrifice, one to YHWH and one to Azazel, on the most holy day of the Jewish calendar.

You do not perform a parallel ritual with two identical animals if one is going to God and the other is going to Geography. That is not how ancient near eastern religion worked. The parallelism IS the point. The equal treatment IS the point. One for the Lord. One for the Other Guy. And if you think the Israelites did not understand exactly what they were doing, you have not been paying attention to how much time the Old Testament spends yelling at them for doing exactly this kind of thing.

Marduk Just Changed His Name Tag to YHWH

Which brings us to the golden calf. Except it was not a calf, and the Bible memory holes the whole thing in a way that should make you deeply suspicious. The Hebrew word is “egel” which means young bull, and that bull represents something very specific. Some scholars connect it directly to Marduk, the Babylonian god who supposedly defeated Tiamat and created the world from her corpse. Marduk, who was really just another name for the same fallen angel that shows up across every pagan pantheon. Marduk, who is Lucifer, who is Satan.

When Israel makes a golden bull at the base of Sinai and declares “these are your gods, O Israel, who brought you up out of Egypt,” they are serving two masters. Not confused. Not accidentally. They know exactly what they are doing. They are worshiping YHWH with one hand and a fallen angel with the other, and the northern kingdom kept this going for CENTURIES. Golden bulls in Dan and Bethel. Sacrifices to them ALONGSIDE the prescribed YHWH worship. Two masters. Both getting their cut. It was official state religion until the Assyrians showed up and ended the experiment by ending the kingdom.

And then the Bible just stops talking about it. Like it never happened. Like generations of Israelites were not serving two masters while claiming to be the chosen people. The text gives you the story, shows you the consequences, and then moves on real quick, like a parent changing the subject after a kid asks why daddy drinks so much.

So here is the question nobody wants to ask: What if it never stopped? What if the golden bull worship and the Azazel sacrifices never actually ended? What if they just went underground? What if the same people who spent centuries serving two masters, worshiping YHWH on the Sabbath and sending offerings to fallen angels on holy days, just got better at hiding which hand was doing what?

You cannot serve two masters. Jesus said that. This was not new theology. This was Him calling out what Israel had been doing for a thousand years. Making offerings to YHWH and making offerings to Azazel. Worshiping the God of Abraham and worshiping Marduk. Both. At the same time. Serving two masters. And apparently you COULD do this for centuries and still claim to be the chosen people, right up until someone shows up and says no, actually, you cannot do that, you have to pick one, and maybe, just maybe, certain people never actually picked one, they just got better at hiding the other.

How the King James Translators Made a Demon Disappear

The translators who changed “Azazel” to “scapegoat” knew exactly what they were doing. They were not confused about the Hebrew. The King James translators knew. The church fathers knew. They all knew that if Christians understood that the Levitical priesthood was performing parallel sacrifices, one to YHWH and one to a fallen angel, people might start asking uncomfortable questions about what it means to serve two masters, and whether certain people ever actually stopped doing exactly that.

But we are not supposed to talk about that. We are supposed to read “scapegoat” and think “symbolic purification” and move on. We are supposed to see centuries of golden bull worship alongside YHWH worship and think “ancient history, they learned their lesson.” We are supposed to ignore the fact that the Bible itself documents Israel serving two masters for longer than they served one, and we are definitely not supposed to wonder if maybe that practice continued, if maybe certain people are still making their offerings to YHWH on the Sabbath and their other offerings somewhere else when nobody is looking.

Thanks for reading The Wise Wolf! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

These Antibiotics Are Trying to Kill Me But at Least Bacteria Are Real

I am probably going to take a few days off from publishing because I feel absolutely awful right now. These antibiotics are wrecking me. I cannot wait for this surgery to be done and over with so I can actually go see a cardiologist and find out what the hell is going on with my heart after the endocarditis ravaged my left ventricle. And to anyone out there who claims bacteria are not real and that antibiotics do not save lives, I want you to remember you said that next time you get a staph infection in your heart that almost kills you. Because I was dumb enough to believe a Rumble video about alternative health and now I am probably going to die before I see the other side of 50 in ten years time. Bacteria are real. Antibiotics work. Sometimes conventional medicine is the only thing standing between you and a very preventable death. Learn from my mistakes.

If you found this deep dive into biblical whitewashing useful, please consider supporting independent journalism that is not afraid to call out institutional Christianity for sanitizing scripture or to point out that maybe certain people never stopped serving two masters, they just got better at hiding which hand was making which offerings. Health problems are expensive when you are an independent journalist without health insurance. I have got a ton of medical stuff to sort out over the next few months and I have absolutely no idea how I am going to pay for any of it. Between the surgery, the cardiologist, and whatever else they find, the bills are already stacking up. Thank you to everyone who has stuck with us these last three years. Lily and I are still here. Still digging. Still howling.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Help keep the Wise Wolf from Dying.