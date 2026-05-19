The Wise Wolf

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
6h

Rest and take care. I know there are worries when it comes to medical problems. I have insurances and I pay like heck for it and things get scary sometimes. Just rember God takes care of his children. He'll take care of you.

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Ron Panzer's avatar
Ron Panzer
6h

drink lots of fluids with those antibiotics

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