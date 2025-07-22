The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Jul 22, 2025

Sobering truth.

Probably the Same with Gates, Zuckerberg, Jobs, Dorsey, IBM. Just look at the Apple logo. They all go back to Military intelligence, OSI, CIA etc. Same with Musk. AI is the end goal.

Is there an escape from this?

Is all this technology evil at the core?

Is the only answer to go back to before the Industrial Revolution?

What do you think Wolf?

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Laura's avatar
Laura
Jul 23, 2025

I don't have alot of background knowledge on computer tech but I can say that I have always had qualms with digital currencies. Cash or barter, old skool, grass roots. I work in accounting and everyone is invested in Crypto, Vanguard, Blue Chip Companies etc etc, I'm like take your money away from these guys you are financing your own prison! Stop shopping in Big Supermarket chains do the things and we slowly unravel this web that's imprisoning us.

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