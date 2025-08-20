The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Medical Truth Podcast
Aug 20, 2025Edited

The so called two party system (DemonRats and RepubTurds) was hijacked over 100 years ago when on Christmas Eve in 1913 President Woodrow Wilson signed an EO to allow the Central Banks to print U.S. Currency and create the Federal Reserve (which is not Federal and not a Reserve) thus allowing the likes of the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, JP Morgan to buy politics and control all the major industries!! We have a Government that has gone rogue that uses and abuses taxpayers through strong-arm techniques, fear; in fact, it is no different than the relationship between a pimp and a prostitute! If we don't pay up, we get harassed, intimidated, and threatened through fear! It is a complete mafia-style shake-down!! There is no taxation with representation!

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
Aug 21, 2025

I would like to mention that my campaign for president against Cornel West in the Green Party under the Green Liberty flag addressed many of these issues directly and others, putting forth an honest platform. If some are unaware, it is because we were completely blocked out of the media

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