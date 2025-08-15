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Alan's avatar
Alan
Aug 15, 2025

Another great article. These congressional hearings seem to be designed to make us feel like wow, something is happening. They're going to take care of this problem. So they go thru all these hearings, but nothing ever really changes. It's a way to control us without fixing problems.

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Julie Gilchrist's avatar
Julie Gilchrist
Aug 15, 2025

History repeating itself. This evil is a monster that gets set back every so many hundred years by brave men and women like Frank Church and his team. One day it will be eliminated completely, but until that day it will take men and women with faith in the Almighty and courage to stand up to the face of this evil. The one thing that gets under my skin is that we fund this sick monster with our tax dollars. Let’s put our heads together and figure out how to cut off the funding for our own demise.

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