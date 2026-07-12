The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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James McCartney's avatar
James McCartney
1h

THANKS Julian . They have the 2nd amendment, in the US , it's time get the Pitchfork's anything else to hand, Revolution ( John Lennon)

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

Meet the new pagan boss.

Same as............

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