People have noticed something about the Kennedy family over the decades…

The ones who fight back against the establishment don’t live very long. It’s been called the Kennedy Effect and it’s simple enough that anyone can understand it. You stand up to real power and real evil and you get killed for it. That’s not paranoia talking, that’s just counting bodies and looking at patterns that keep repeating themselves.

JFK went after the CIA and the war machine that was making billions off dead American soldiers. He wanted to break up the Federal Reserve’s control over our money and stop the forever wars that enriched defense contractors while our kids died in foreign countries. They blew his head off in Dallas in front of everyone in broad daylight. The government said some random communist did it all by himself with a mail-order rifle. Most people knew that was bullshit from day one and nothing in the decades since has changed that assessment.

Bobby Kennedy went after organized crime harder …