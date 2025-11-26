Klaus Schwab doesn’t smile. Not in photographs, not in videos, not when discussing his vision for your future where you own nothing and eat bugs while hooked into the metaverse. The 87-year-old founder of the World Economic Forum dresses like a discount Bond villain and talks about merging your biology with machines like he’s ordering lunch. His chief advisor openly discusses eliminating human free will. World leaders who’ve passed through his training programs freeze citizens’ bank accounts for protesting. And in 2024, the global elite gathered at his annual Swiss mountain retreat to have a shaman blow plant-induced spirit breath on their faces.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s start with the family business.

The Son of a Nazi Contractor

Young Klaus entered the world in Ravensburg, Germany during the spring of 1938. His father Eugen Wilhelm Schwab managed the German operations of Escher Wyss AG, a Swiss firm that Adolf Hitler personally designated a National Socialist Model …