When I was a kid and my family first got cable, I fell hard for biblical documentaries on A&E and the History Channel. This was back when educational television meant actual education, not reality show garbage or Ancient Aliens conspiracy nonsense. These channels used to respect their audience’s intelligence instead of treating viewers like braindead cattle. Mysteries of the Bible was my favorite show, and this article is my attempt at recapturing that magic with a deep dive into a topic almost nobody talks about. I hope you enjoy reading this as much as I enjoyed researching it.