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Sunny Ann's avatar
Sunny Ann
Nov 4

This is great comprehensive coverage of the Essenes who seem to always be left out of history - probably because they complicate “the narrative”

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
Nov 3

"The Cult of Christian Fundamentalism was begun by the British East India Company's servant, Darby, which will be misused to strengthen the Zionist State of Israel with identifying with the myth of 'God's Chosen People' and by donating substantial amounts of money to what they mistakenly believe is a religious cause in the furtherance of Christianity."

John Coleman

The Committee of the 300

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