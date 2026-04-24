Before the internet’s Nazi fanboy brigade shows up to explain that actually Hitler had some good economic policies, let’s establish the ground rules: the Nazis were not the good guys. They were not misunderstood. They were not based. They were not a viable alternative to globalism. They were a death cult that industrialized murder, lost a world war, and somehow still have defenders in 2025 who think putting a Roman salute on a stage at a presidential inauguration is a bold aesthetic choice rather than what it actually is — a walking advertisement for why some people should not be allowed near microphones. This video traces the direct ideological line from Nazi technocracy to the Silicon Valley power grab happening right now, because the names changed but the operating manual did not. Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and the broader tech oligarch class did not invent their ideas — they inherited them, laundered them through libertarian economics, and repackaged them for people who think the Third Reich failed because of poor project management.

Technocracy Inc., the movement that proposed replacing elected governments with unelected technical experts who control energy and resources, was flourishing in the same era that produced National Socialism — and the overlap is not coincidental. This video connects those dots using primary sources, not vibes. If you have been searching for Elon Musk Nazi salute, technocracy explained, fascism in Silicon Valley, or why the far right keeps rehabilitating the Third Reich, you are in the right place. The Wise Wolf does not traffic in outrage — we traffic in evidence, Scripture, and the stubborn insistence that calling evil by its name is not a political act, it is a moral one.

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