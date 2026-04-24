The Wise Wolf

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
9h

Nazi fanboy brigade... personally I am German and the NAZIS were a Death Cult... not just any Death Cult but a JEWISH DEATH CULT.

That is as disturbing as it sounds.

The SS Headquarters was castle WEWELSBURG... where they made sacrifices... mostr probably Human Sacrifices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdcDVv1KyJo

Hitler was a Rothschild...

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/about-adolf-rothschild-hiedler-schickelgruber

And a Jewish / Zionist Spy.

And here are three inexcusable circumstantial evidences to back this up.

For a start Adolf Hitler spent 1912 to 1913 in England where he was educated as a spy.

1) Dunkirk

The German Army had all of the allied forced round up in Dunkirk... all of them.

Hitler told the German forces to stand down at the same time these soldiers were rescued.

The German U-Boot had a clean shot but were ordered to stand down there and then.

2) Operation Barbarossa

The German Army was sent into a war with Russia in the Autumn going into winter with no winter clothes.

That was preemptive murder.

They never had a chance.

Sabotage from the top.

3) ME-262

The Me-262 was the fastest plane by far and would have secured the German sky from Invaders who had no answer to it.

Adolf Hitler forced the ME-262 project to abandon and stalled the project so that it was useless.

Sabotage from the Top.

---

I fucking hate Nazis.

And just like then... Donald Trump is the same... sabotaging the USAS from the Top on behalf of his Jewish Masters.

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Negi Springfield's avatar
Negi Springfield
8h

Title is correct, but only brain dead denizens of /pol/ and similar places think otherwise. I don’t know how people can get their political views from shitposting echo chambers.

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