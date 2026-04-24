the nazis were not the good guys
VIDEO VERSION ON YOUTUBE
Before the internet’s Nazi fanboy brigade shows up to explain that actually Hitler had some good economic policies, let’s establish the ground rules: the Nazis were not the good guys. They were not misunderstood. They were not based. They were not a viable alternative to globalism. They were a death cult that industrialized murder, lost a world war, and somehow still have defenders in 2025 who think putting a Roman salute on a stage at a presidential inauguration is a bold aesthetic choice rather than what it actually is — a walking advertisement for why some people should not be allowed near microphones. This video traces the direct ideological line from Nazi technocracy to the Silicon Valley power grab happening right now, because the names changed but the operating manual did not. Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and the broader tech oligarch class did not invent their ideas — they inherited them, laundered them through libertarian economics, and repackaged them for people who think the Third Reich failed because of poor project management.
Technocracy Inc., the movement that proposed replacing elected governments with unelected technical experts who control energy and resources, was flourishing in the same era that produced National Socialism — and the overlap is not coincidental. This video connects those dots using primary sources, not vibes. If you have been searching for Elon Musk Nazi salute, technocracy explained, fascism in Silicon Valley, or why the far right keeps rehabilitating the Third Reich, you are in the right place. The Wise Wolf does not traffic in outrage — we traffic in evidence, Scripture, and the stubborn insistence that calling evil by its name is not a political act, it is a moral one.
Nazi fanboy brigade... personally I am German and the NAZIS were a Death Cult... not just any Death Cult but a JEWISH DEATH CULT.
That is as disturbing as it sounds.
The SS Headquarters was castle WEWELSBURG... where they made sacrifices... mostr probably Human Sacrifices.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdcDVv1KyJo
Hitler was a Rothschild...
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/about-adolf-rothschild-hiedler-schickelgruber
And a Jewish / Zionist Spy.
And here are three inexcusable circumstantial evidences to back this up.
For a start Adolf Hitler spent 1912 to 1913 in England where he was educated as a spy.
1) Dunkirk
The German Army had all of the allied forced round up in Dunkirk... all of them.
Hitler told the German forces to stand down at the same time these soldiers were rescued.
The German U-Boot had a clean shot but were ordered to stand down there and then.
2) Operation Barbarossa
The German Army was sent into a war with Russia in the Autumn going into winter with no winter clothes.
That was preemptive murder.
They never had a chance.
Sabotage from the top.
3) ME-262
The Me-262 was the fastest plane by far and would have secured the German sky from Invaders who had no answer to it.
Adolf Hitler forced the ME-262 project to abandon and stalled the project so that it was useless.
Sabotage from the Top.
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I fucking hate Nazis.
And just like then... Donald Trump is the same... sabotaging the USAS from the Top on behalf of his Jewish Masters.
Title is correct, but only brain dead denizens of /pol/ and similar places think otherwise. I don’t know how people can get their political views from shitposting echo chambers.