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Richard Huffmon's avatar
Richard Huffmon
Oct 26

Unfortunately, most who see this will scoff and turn away. Jesus promised that we will know the truth, and the truth will set us free. Far too many will reject the truth, because it's uncomfortable. Jesus is the answer, not aliens, fallen angels, or governments. Only Jesus. Every knee shall bow, every tongue confess, that Jesus Christ is Lord. He is coming back, whether you want him to or not. Thanks for sharing!

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Anomalous Anonymous's avatar
Anomalous Anonymous
Oct 25

Indeed, I reached this conclusion some time ago. We live in The Realm Of Lies. Trying to point this out to people seems a futile endeavor in my experience.

“And so it goes.” My all time favorite quote from Kurt Vonnegut.

Speaking of futile, one of my favorite memes is a voltmeter set to resistance with the display reading futile. 😂

Thank you for sharing your thought process Mr Wolf! 🙏

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