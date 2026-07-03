The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
4h

I pledge allegiance to the flag.... Because a golden statue is too obvious!

Excellent article!

Reply
Share
10 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Karen Moore's avatar
Karen Moore
3h

I enjoy reading your posts, but I especially enjoyed this one. You have a way of boiling things right down to the bones. thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture