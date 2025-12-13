Listen carefully because I’m only going to explain this once…

February 2026, three forty-seven in the morning. Someone uploads footage showing Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago doing lines of cocaine off a glass coffee table while underage girls dance in bikinis. Perfect lighting, crystal audio, Trump’s face clear as Sunday morning, Epstein laughing, the audio picking up Trump saying “What happens in Florida stays in Florida.”

Six hours later: twelve million views. By sunset: eighty-nine million human beings convinced they’ve witnessed proof that the President is everything his enemies claimed. CNN runs it, MSNBC runs it, Fox debates whether to run it and then they all run it with disclaimers about “unverified authenticity” before broadcasting it anyway because ratings don’t lie even when journalists do. The View goes berserk, social media detonates, seventeen cities burning, three dead in riots, Democratic congressmen drafting impeachment articles before breakfast.

Trump’s team gets six forensic analysts on a red-eye to DC. Press conference at nine AM, eighteen minutes explaining what any video engineer already knows: complete fabrication, AI-generated, cost less than a nice dinner, software available to anyone with internet access. The analysts show everything: spectral analysis, frame breakdowns, metadata proving the creation date of last Tuesday, not 2002.

Two hundred eighty thousand people watch the press conference. Five hundred million watch the lie.

Trump’s numbers crater eleven points in seventy-two hours. Pollsters follow up a week later, explain to respondents that forensic experts proved complete fabrication, and sixty-four percent still believe it’s real. Forty-one percent claim the analysts were paid off. Twenty-three percent say it doesn’t matter because “it’s the kind of thing he would do anyway.”

Why? Because they SAW it. On CNN, on Twitter, their uncle shared it on Facebook, their coworker talked about it, everywhere you looked it was there. And deep in the primitive brain, the part that hasn’t evolved since we lived in caves, a voice says: if everyone’s talking about it, if it’s on TV, if official-looking people with graphics are showing it to me, it MUST be true.

Nobody thinks anymore. Nobody questions anything. Nobody uses the brain God gave them. The lie breeds and multiplies. The truth dies. Exactly as planned.

This hasn’t happened yet, but every piece of technology required exists right now. A hostile intelligence agency could produce this for less than they spend on office coffee, time it for maximum damage, drop it at 3 AM when producers are desperate for content, and watch America burn itself down by lunch.

The Russians have teams doing this now. The Chinese have entire government departments perfecting it. The Iranians are learning fast.

But if a nation-state can fabricate video realistic enough to destroy a presidency, what could genuinely satanic forces do with this technology? What could forces actively trying to usher in the Antichrist accomplish with these tools?

When Prophecy Becomes Technology

For two thousand years Christians have wondered how Satan could “deceive the whole world” like Revelation warns. Not most of it, not the ignorant parts, not just the unbelievers, but the WHOLE WORLD. Every nation, every tribe, every tongue simultaneously fooled by the same lie.

We don’t have to wonder anymore. We’re watching it get built in real time while Christians scream at each other about Islam and immigration policy and tax rates instead of noticing we’re constructing Satan’s endgame infrastructure right in front of our faces.

Second Thessalonians 2:11 warns about the end times when God sends “strong delusion, that they should believe the lie.” Not weak delusion, not mild confusion, but STRONG delusion, so powerful that entire populations will accept obvious falsehoods as truth and defend those lies with religious fervor.

That’s artificial intelligence, and it’s here NOW for thirty bucks a month. For less than you spend on Netflix, a teenager can generate anyone’s voice saying anything, make anyone do anything on video, create photographs of events that never happened, fabricate authentic-looking documents, produce evidence of crimes that were never committed. All of it completely indistinguishable from reality without forensic tools that cost more than a house.

By the time analysts prove something is fake, the lie has already circled the globe ten thousand times and embedded itself in millions of minds as unshakeable truth. The retraction gets buried on page seventeen, the correction reaches maybe three percent of the people who saw the original lie, and the damage is permanent.

The Antichrist won’t need to perform actual miracles when he can generate videos of himself performing miracles that look perfectly real to every human eye. He won’t need to be in Jerusalem and Rome and New York simultaneously when AI can create real-time avatars speaking every language, each one customized to match that specific culture’s messiah expectations.

I wanted to generate an AI image of Satan sitting in a corporate boardroom for this article but that garbage costs actual money and I’m a broke internet minister who can’t afford to drop 20 bucks on Google’s Nano Banana Pro AI system just to make one picture. So you get this stock photo instead. Just imagine the same quality but completely artificial and you’ll get the idea.

When Satan’s billionaire money-cult buddies own nearly every government on the planet, when six corporations control ninety percent of everything people see and hear, they’ll just blast false miracle footage twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week on every channel, every platform, every screen. CNN runs it, Fox runs it, MSNBC runs it, your local news runs it, Twitter trends it, Instagram promotes it, TikTok makes it viral.

People will believe it, not from investigation, not from critical thought, not from prayer or Scripture, but because they SAW IT ON TV. They heard it on the radio, saw it on Twitter, their pastor mentioned it, their favorite anchor reported it, everyone’s talking about it, so it must be true.

Because people don’t use their brains anymore. They don’t think, they don’t question, they just CONSUME. They open their mouths like baby birds and swallow whatever gets poured down their throats by people who are paid enormous amounts of money to lie to them.

Six Corporations Own Your Reality

Back in 1983, fifty different companies controlled what Americans saw, heard, and read. Today? SIX corporations control ninety percent of all American media. Comcast, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Global, Fox, Sony.

Six boardrooms with interlocking directorates deciding what three hundred thirty million people think is real. Six editorial policies distributed across hundreds of channels and thousands of shows, all mysteriously reaching identical conclusions about every major issue facing the nation.

Think about that for a second. Six groups of executives, all bought and paid for by the same wealth class where money has lost all meaning, control almost everything you see on screens. They decide what’s news, what’s important, what you should fear, what you should be angry about, what’s true and what’s false.

If you want to see how the news media really operates, watch this video. It is less than a minute long and explains this entire thesis more succinctly than I ever possibly could.

These same six corporations have been caught repeatedly pumping fabricated content into your living room and calling it news. Not once, not twice, but repeatedly. Nobody gets fired, nobody goes to jail, they issue quiet retractions and keep right on lying because there are absolutely no consequences for lying to you.

March 2023: MSNBC airs footage claiming to show Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. The footage was from a video game, Arma 3, which has been around since 2013. Some producer grabbed a YouTube clip at 2 AM, assumed it was real combat footage, and broadcast it to millions without a single second of verification. They buried a correction on their website three days later. No on-air apology, nobody fired, the segment just quietly disappeared.

August 2022: CBS News runs an investigative piece on Ron DeSantis using footage they had edited so deceptively it completely reversed what he actually said. When people noticed and started raising hell, CBS called it a “production error.” Nobody got fired, the story stayed up, most people never saw the correction.

January 2024: Reuters publishes a photograph showing the aftermath of bombing in Gaza, picked up worldwide and shared millions of times as proof of Israeli war crimes. Someone had generated it with Midjourney, a ten-dollar-a-month AI image tool. When they got caught, they issued a quiet retraction on their website, and most outlets that republished the fake never bothered correcting anything.

If they’re willing to lie about things we can eventually verify, what the hell are they lying about when it comes to things we can’t verify? Everything, that’s what. They’re lying about everything. The only reason you still trust them is because you’ve been conditioned since birth to believe that things appearing on television with nice graphics and authoritative voices must be true.

The Fact-Checkers Are Running the Con

Snopes, the website that millions of people treat as the final arbiter of truth, got exposed in 2021 for plagiarizing content and publishing it under completely fabricated bylines. Their lead fact-checker, the person writing dozens of articles that Facebook and Google use to make decisions about suppressing information, turned out to be a woman who used to write for sex and fetish blogs. Zero journalism credentials, zero editorial experience. She wrote fact-check articles under a completely fake name with a stock photo avatar for YEARS.

The scandal broke, people talked about it for maybe three days, then everyone forgot about it and went back to trusting Snopes like nothing happened.

PolitiFact rated Barack Obama’s claim that “if you like your healthcare plan, you can keep it” as completely TRUE in 2008 and again in 2012. Then in 2013, after millions of Americans lost their healthcare plans because of the Affordable Care Act, PolitiFact turned around and named that exact same claim their “Lie of the Year.” Same claim, same fact-checkers, completely opposite rulings just one year apart. No explanation, no apology.

You want to know who funds PolitiFact? The Poynter Institute. You want to know who funds the Poynter Institute? Google, Facebook, and the National Endowment for Democracy, which is a CIA cutout organization so transparent that even the New York Times admits it functions as an arm of U.S. foreign policy.

These are the people who decide what you’re allowed to believe. They lie professionally, systematically, repeatedly, and then they have the gall to accuse YOU of spreading misinformation when you dare to question their pronouncements.

The Mark Is Already Being Tested

Revelation 13:16-17 describes the beast’s final control system: “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”

For centuries Christians have debated what this mark could be. We were thinking too literally. The mark doesn’t need to be physically visible. It can be a social credit score linked to your bank account, your biometric data, your purchasing history, your social media activity, your location data, all of it combined into a single digital profile that determines whether you’re allowed to participate in the economy.

China has been running exactly this system since 2014. They call it Social Credit. If your score drops too low because you criticized the government, associated with the wrong people, bought the wrong books, visited the wrong websites, or said the wrong things online, your ability to function in society gets progressively restricted until you either comply or starve.

Western leaders spent years saying this would never happen in free countries. Then in 2022 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to freeze the bank accounts of truckers who were peacefully protesting vaccine mandates. No trial, no criminal charges filed, no due process whatsoever. The government just called the banks and told them to cut off these people’s access to their own money. Instantly, completely. Economic destruction delivered by a phone call.

GoFundMe seized ten million dollars that had been donated to help those truckers and just KEPT THE MONEY. Ten million dollars that people had voluntarily donated, gone, stolen, and nobody went to jail for it.

This was the trial run, the proof of concept, and it worked PERFECTLY. The courts eventually ruled months later that it was illegal, but by then the protesters had gone home, the precedent was set, and everyone learned the lesson: if you oppose the regime, they can destroy your life without firing a single shot.

The technology exists right now to implement this same system everywhere. No visible mark on your hand or forehead required. Just try buying or selling anything without the mark of regime approval in your digital file and see how far you get.

The War Most Christians Can’t Even See

Ephesians 6:12 lays it out: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

The principalities have gone digital. The powers are now algorithmic. The rulers of darkness have learned to code, and they’re winning because most Christians don’t even realize there’s a war happening.

They use Facebook but don’t know the algorithm is built on behavioral psychology research specifically designed to maximize addiction and manipulate decision-making. They watch YouTube but don’t know it’s owned by Google, which has active contracts with the Department of Defense to develop AI for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. They trust news that’s increasingly being written by AI systems trained on data that is overwhelmingly secular, progressive, and actively hostile to biblical Christianity.

Christian publishers are using these same AI tools RIGHT NOW to generate devotional content, study guides, sermon outlines, even entire Bible commentaries. They’re outsourcing spiritual formation to software that was built by people who view the resurrection as mythology and the virgin birth as a fairy tale. The shepherds are letting wolves write the sermons, and the flock doesn’t notice because it all sounds vaguely Christian enough.

Christ warned us that our senses will deceive us, that what looks real isn’t always real, that the devil is the father of lies who comes to kill and steal and destroy. For most of human history that was understood as spiritual truth. Now it’s becoming literal technological reality and nobody seems to care.

You cannot trust what you see on screens anymore. You cannot trust photographs, you cannot trust video footage, you cannot trust audio recordings, you cannot trust documents. All of it can be fabricated perfectly and convincingly by AI systems that cost less than a Netflix subscription.

But people still trust it anyway. They see something on TV and they believe it. Because thinking is hard, questioning is uncomfortable, and investigating takes time. It’s so much easier to just believe what you’re told by authoritative-sounding people with nice graphics and impressive titles.

And that’s exactly what Satan is counting on. He’s not fighting you with pitchforks and visible demons. He’s fighting you with algorithms and AI and media manipulation, rewiring your brain to trust lies and reject truth, all while you scroll mindlessly through your feed thinking you’re staying informed.

Wake Up or Go Under

The strong delusion that Paul warned about in Second Thessalonians is not coming someday in the distant future. It’s operational RIGHT NOW. The mechanism exists, the infrastructure is built, the population has been conditioned to accept it.

Everything I’ve described in this article is real and it’s happening right now. The fake videos, the corrupt fact-checkers, the media consolidation, the algorithmic censorship, the social credit systems, the financial deplatforming, all of it is operational and being tested and refined and prepared for full deployment.

Most Christians are sleepwalking through it all. They’re too busy screaming at each other about politics and immigration and tax policy to notice that Satan is building the greatest deception machine in human history. They’re spending all their energy on things that don’t matter while completely ignoring the things that do.

What actually matters? Love God with everything you have. Love your neighbor as yourself. Feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the sick and imprisoned, care for widows and orphans. Be a light in the darkness. That’s the ONLY thing that matters.

First Peter 5:8 gives you the strategy: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

Sober means clear-headed, not drunk on the endless stream of content that’s specifically designed to confuse and distract you. Vigilant means watchful and alert, paying attention to what’s actually happening instead of passively consuming whatever gets pushed to your feed.

Stop trusting the screen. Start trusting the Spirit. Ask God for discernment, not Google, not the fact-checkers, not the authoritative sources that lie for a living. Romans 12:2 commands you: “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Your mind is the battlefield. The enemy knows this better than you do. That’s why he’s invested trillions of dollars into technology that was designed specifically to conquer it, to control it, to reshape it into something that serves his purposes instead of God’s.

The entire point of this article is to get you to THINK FOR YOURSELF AGAIN. Stop trusting what you see on TV just because it’s on TV. Stop believing things just because some talking head in a nice suit said them. Stop letting other people do your thinking for you.

These people are bought and paid for by men so wealthy they could build literal mansions out of solid gold bricks and still have more money left over than your entire family has earned in a thousand years. They serve those masters, not you. They lie to you professionally because lying to you makes them rich and powerful.

You are being manipulated. Right now, every single day. You are being fed carefully crafted narratives that are specifically designed to make you think certain things, feel certain ways, and believe certain lies. Most of you don’t even notice it’s happening because you’ve been conditioned since birth to trust authority and believe experts.

But they’re lying to you. They’ve always been lying to you. And now they have technology that makes their lies completely undetectable unless you’re actively looking for them with the kind of discernment that only comes from the Holy Spirit.

Satan is not stupid. He’s not crude and he’s not obvious. He’s brilliant and patient and he’s been planning this for thousands of years. And his plan is working PERFECTLY because most of you are sound asleep.

The Antichrist is coming. His propaganda system has already been built and tested. The infrastructure for the mark of the beast is operational in multiple countries right now. The strong delusion is active and running. And most Christians are too busy arguing about politics to notice that the enemy isn’t at the gates anymore. He’s inside the walls. He’s in your phone, he’s in your television, he’s in your computer, he’s in your head, and he’s rewriting reality while you sleep.

The question isn’t whether this is happening. The evidence is overwhelming and undeniable. The question is whether you’ll recognize it before it’s too late to do anything about it.

The strong delusion is already here, operating at planetary scale, deceiving billions of people including millions of Christians who think they’re too smart to get fooled.

Share this article everywhere you can. Email it to your pastor and demand he address this from the pulpit. Print it out and hand it to people at church who still think the evening news tells them the truth. Post it on every social media platform you have access to. Let them censor it, let them flag it, let them prove our point.

This is not about politics. This is not about left versus right. This is about the end of the age. This is about the final deception. This is about Satan’s endgame to deceive the whole world, and the technology to accomplish it exists right now in your pocket, delivering dopamine hits and cat videos while it systematically reprograms your understanding of reality.

The strong delusion is already here and operating at full capacity.

Are you awake yet?

