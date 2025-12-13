The Wise Wolf

dannpd
Dec 13

Outstanding article. It’s amazing that once I read this this everything became much clearer. I learned things are happening that I never dreamed could happen. I can see it now, but not before. I believe this happened for me because the truth trumps a lie. My prayer is that the Holy Spirit that lives in each of us gives us all the discernment to see these lies before we believe them to be the gospel. There is only one gospel and satans lies are not it. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Put your armor on brothers and sisters in Christ. Go on the offensive. We are not called to defend our faith, we are called to advance our faith. I’m praying for all of you as you work out your salvation with fear and trembling, and that you all will see your calling and move forward. Don’t stay where you are. Move forward. The old song Onward Christian soldiers is more real now than it’s ever been. God’s blessing on each of you.

Ellen Ashley
Dec 14

In my late twenties in 1973 I traveled for a year in Europe and noticed how different the news was reported there than in the USA. Later I enrolled in a university in the USA and received a BS degree in film, video, and radio production in 1987. I clearly learned how those industries fabricated false realities, so I decided not to participate. I stopped watching TV because I refused to be programmed. Instead, I went on the road, living in motels for the next couple of decades working in the telecommunications industry by acquiring right-of-way for my clients, such as AT&T, MCI, and Level 7, to install fiber optic cables all over the country and by acquiring cell phone tower sites along several Interstate highways. Even though I still don’t have cable TV, some of it filters through other outlets such as You Tube. I instantly saw the Covid 19 shenanigans for what they were and avoided the gene therapy injections. I have a subscription for Hal Turner’s Radio show for $1.00 a week to receive news that the mainstream media often doesn’t report. Hal Turner has contacts he made while he was working for the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force before he was sent to prison for an editorial Obama didn’t like. Hal is frequently days ahead of reporting what’s important to know.

I certainly appreciate everything the Wise Wolf writes and am often astonished by how in depth the articles are written.

