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John Scotto
Nov 22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnPE8u5ONls

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Kimberly
Nov 23

What a beautiful message. I bet he delivered this sermon with a cadence that old time preachers perfected. We had a preacher, years ago, that could do that with his sermons. It's definitely an art that few master, but when they do, no one falls asleep in church.

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