I’ve been thinking a lot about the content we’ve been putting out lately. We’ve spent months diving deep into the uncomfortable parts of scripture - the ones most pastors won’t touch with a ten-foot pole. Devils and demons. Fallen angels and their hybrid offspring. The coming Judgment. All those subjects that make people squirm in their pews.

And look, there’s a reason we went there. Most churches avoid these topics like the plague because let’s be honest, pastors have mortgages to pay and families to feed. They need people in those seats every Sunday. So they stick to the feel-good messages and leave the hard truths buried in the back of the Bible where nobody has to think about them. But we took a different approach. We talked about AI and occultism and all those warning signs that some folks might call fear porn. Because ignoring these things is exactly how we end up enslaved. It’s how demon empires rise while God’s people are too comfortable to notice.

But today I want to do somethi…