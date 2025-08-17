The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Medical Truth Podcast
Aug 17, 2025

Now all Trump has to do is mobilize the National Guard and Police to arrest all the pedophile politician's that were on the Epstein list as well as all the Politician's that Robbed the American Tax payers based on what DOGE discovered with Fraud, Waste and Abuse- THE REAL CRIMMINALS not Petty Criminals!

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Matthew Wahrer
Aug 17, 2025

Anything labeled “non-partisan” is pure propaganda.

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