Fox News claims Trump's DC police takeover is working "tremendously" - the real crime numbers prove they're lying.

Editor's Note: I'm exhausted from having to spend my days researching and writing about creeping fascism in America because too many citizens have been so thoroughly brainwashed that they actually believe Trump's authoritarian power grabs are about "making America safer." What we're witnessing with the federalization of DC police is ripped straight from the dictator's playbook - the same tactics employed by Hitler in Germany and Chávez in Venezuela before their complete seizures of power. Federalizing local police forces represents the first major demonstrative step toward authoritarian control, and if people don't start recognizing these warning signs and speaking out on social media NOW, we're going to wake up in Nazi Germany 2.0. The time for passive observation is over.

The One-Week Miracle That Wasn't

In the wake of President Trump's federal takeover of Washington D.C.'s police force on August 11, 2025, a carefully orchestrated media narrative has emerged claiming remarkable success in just seven days. Fox News and other outlets have breathlessly reported arrests and drug seizures as evidence of the federalization strategy's immediate effectiveness. But a closer examination of the actual crime data reveals a troubling disconnect between political messaging and statistical reality.

The Data Tells a Different Story

The numbers don't lie, even when the narrative does. Crime data expert Jeff Asher noted that "violent crime in DC is currently declining and the city's reported violent crime rate is more or less as low now as it has been since the 1960s. The city's official violent crime rate in 2024 was the second lowest that has been reported since 1966."

This decline began well before any federal intervention:

Homicides dropped 32% in 2024 to 187 from 274 in 2023, and had already fallen another 12% in 2025 before federalization

Carjackings plummeted from 959 in 2023 to around 500 in 2024 , continuing to decline in 2025

July 2025 saw just 16 carjackings - the lowest monthly total since May 2020, representing an 87% drop from July 2023

As Adam Gelb of the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice observed, "there's an unmistakable and large drop in violence since the summer of 2023, when there were peaks in homicide, gun assaults, robbery, and carjacking."

Manufacturing Newsworthiness

The disparity in media coverage reveals how selective reporting can distort public perception. While Fox News prominently featured the seizure of 200 fentanyl pills as evidence of federal success, this pales in comparison to larger drug busts that receive minimal national attention. A few years back where I live, the discovery of 5 million fentanyl tablets in a gym bag on an Amtrak train - a seizure 25,000 times larger - barely registered in national coverage.

This selective amplification serves a clear purpose: creating the impression of dramatic improvement where the data shows a continuation of existing trends. When baseline crime statistics are already declining, any enforcement activity can be packaged as evidence of success.

The Broader Pattern

The federalization of D.C. police represents more than a local law enforcement decision - it's a test case for expanding federal control over traditionally local institutions. The media blitz accompanying this move follows a familiar pattern:

Exaggerate the crisis: Claim conditions are worse than they actually are Implement federal intervention: Present centralized control as the only solution Manufacture quick wins: Highlight routine enforcement as extraordinary success Build public support: Use selective coverage to justify expanded powers

Historical Context and Concerning Precedents

The rhetoric and tactics surrounding D.C.'s federalization echo concerning historical patterns. When democratically elected leaders openly express admiration for dictatorial powers - as Trump has done multiple times, including stating he wants to be "dictator for a day" and previously tweeting that governance would be "easier" as a dictator - these statements deserve serious scrutiny, not normalization.

The gradual erosion of democratic norms often begins with seemingly reasonable responses to manufactured crises. Federal takeovers of local institutions, coupled with media campaigns that obscure actual data, represent precisely the kind of institutional capture that precedes more dramatic authoritarian moves.

The Stakes of Statistical Truth

In a functioning democracy, policy decisions should be based on evidence, not political expediency. When media outlets amplify misleading narratives about crime statistics, they don't just misinform the public - they provide cover for the expansion of federal power at the expense of local control.

The citizens of Washington D.C. deserve honest reporting about their city's actual conditions, not propaganda designed to justify federal overreach. Crime was already declining under local control. The one-week "miracle" is a media creation, not a statistical reality.

Moving Forward

As this federalization experiment continues, journalists and citizens must insist on rigorous fact-checking of claims about its effectiveness. Real crime data, not cherry-picked anecdotes about drug busts, should drive the conversation about public safety policy.

The precedent being set in D.C. - that local problems can be solved through federal takeover, regardless of what the data actually shows - has implications far beyond the nation's capital. Other cities with Republican critics could face similar interventions, justified by similarly misleading media narratives.

The Media Disconnect: Reporting Success After Backing Down

Perhaps most revealing of the manufactured narrative is what happened on August 16th. The Trump administration actually backed off the Washington, DC police takeover after striking a deal, with Attorney General Bondi issuing a new directive that keeps the DC police chief in place - effectively ending the federal control that was supposed to be so transformative.

Yet even as the administration retreated from its takeover, Fox News continued reporting that "Trump's historic DC police takeover nets over 240 arrests in crime crackdown," presenting ongoing federal control as both active and successful. This creates a surreal media landscape where news outlets are simultaneously reporting that the federal takeover has ended and that it's achieving tremendous results.

This disconnect reveals the true purpose of the media blitz: not to accurately inform the public about policy outcomes, but to create lasting impressions of presidential effectiveness regardless of actual events. When a "tremendous success" continues to be reported even after the policy has been abandoned, we're no longer dealing with journalism - we're witnessing propaganda.

The Pattern of Manufactured Victories

The sequence of events tells the story: announce dramatic federal intervention, generate media coverage of any enforcement activity, then quietly retreat while allowing the narrative of success to persist.

Meanwhile, Republican governors from West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio announced they will send National Guard troops to Washington, DC, in an escalation of the efforts - keeping the appearance of ongoing federal action alive even as the core policy retreats.

Democracy depends on an informed citizenry making decisions based on accurate information. When media coverage obscures rather than illuminates the truth about public policy outcomes, it undermines the very foundation of democratic governance.

The D.C. federalization story is not just about crime statistics - it's about the integrity of information in American democracy.

Our police forces are already doing their jobs as effectively as they can within the constraints of the real problems they face - they don't need to be federalized under presidential control. What we actually need is to address the root causes of crime: poverty, drug addiction, and mental health crises. Mentally sound citizens who have their basic needs met, a little spending money in their pockets, and aren't hooked on Chinese fentanyl and meth are the real solution to crime prevention. You don't chop down a tree by cutting off the top branches - you cut it down at ground level. We need to fight crime the same way, attacking it at its source rather than just responding to its symptoms. We don't need National Guard soldiers patrolling our streets or a goon squad of police who answer only to the president to accomplish real public safety. We need investment in communities, addiction treatment, mental health services, and economic opportunity - not authoritarian theater that ignores the underlying issues while concentrating power in the hands of a single person.

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