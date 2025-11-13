Note from The Wise Wolf: Taking a day off after Lily and I received eight death threats, including threats of rape and murder, following our articles on paganism and witchcraft. The level of anti-Christian hatred that drives people to threaten a 22-year-old woman for writing about her faith is both shocking and sadly reminiscent of ancient persecutions. We’ll be back tomorrow. Meanwhile, check out this survival guide by former Navy SEAL’s training consultant Jason Salyer.