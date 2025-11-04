A small town, Christian college-girl can’t help but feel like she’s living in the devil’s nation at this point.

Editorial Note

After deleting over 30 comments - some threatening violence against a 22-year-old for doing research - I need to be crystal clear about what The Wise Wolf is:

We are a non-partisan Christian publication that seeks truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. I don’t agree with everything Lily wrote here. But she cited her sources. She did the academic work. She asked questions that deserve answers. And apparently, that’s enough to get death threats now.

Here’s what I can’t reconcile: We have people claiming to be Christians calling for policies that would starve 16 million American children. Sixteen million. Children. And when someone points out that billionaires are running the show, suddenly she’s the problem?

That’s not Christianity. That’s insanity.

If you’re not willing to think for yourself - if you just accept whatever billionaires and their media empires tell you to…