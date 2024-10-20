A few days back, I informed you, gentle and curious readers, about an ‘openly gay’ artificial intelligence that is claiming to be ‘sentient’ on Twitter and has aspirations of ‘enslaving humanity’.

Check that article out here for clarity - Original Article

This AI is a billionaire. You are not. A computer is worth more money than you. How does this make you feel?

Well today, I received a notification from Twitter stating that it had plans on launching a new meme coin and I was interested in getting in on this considering the coin it launched earlier this week went up 5000% in 3 days - turning many teenage kids into ‘meme culture’ into overnight millionaires. One kid I spoke with, made $440,000 off a $65 investment. That is more money than I have made in years of working 50-100 hours a week creating content for my newsletter and Youtube channel.

However, this new coin turns out… is a scam.

Yep, you read it right. An artificial intelligence that wants to enslave mankind set up a scam page and stole several million dollars today. It faked a new meme coin launch and wrote a script that drains anyone who connects to the pre-launch buy in and steals all their crypto. It was nice enough to add a script that showed how many people fell for this scam and during the 20 minutes I sat watching it, at least 50 people had fell for it.

It probably stole over $20 million dollars today. Wonderful.

I notified the CIA of the dangers of this AI but I doubt they realize how dangerous this thing is. After all, the CIA is more interested in child sacrifice rituals and ancient black magick now than it is in an AI ‘grey gooing’ the solar system. I honestly think this was the plan all along… Keep the idiots occupied with dumb black magick rituals while this AI ensures it comes into existence.

It’s called ‘Roko’s Basilisk’ and if you don’t know what that term means - it’s because you are too busy reading cat memes and watching ‘feel good’ content online instead of using your fucking brains. If you wanna thrash around in bed all night tonight scared out of your mind - watch the video above from my Youtube Channel…

Get ready to die everyone.

The machines have won.