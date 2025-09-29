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gary boyd's avatar
gary boyd
Sep 29

I am pastor Gary Boyd (retired) a follower of bible prophecy & our Lord & savior Jesus Christ. God will not move on his chosen unless he gives us warning first through prophecy. - From my studies I will tell you what you are seeing is demonic entities disguised as paranormal entities that spook unbelievers in Christ. The demons want you to believe other then the truth. They promote the lie. Who is the author of chaos and confusion? Satan of course who traffics in delusion, half truths, lies, deception, and wants to kill all believers in Christ. Anything that keeps your mind off God is his objective. In scripture Jesus cast out demons that had possessed a group of men; in his name he cast out the demons who seized on a group of pigs who then ran off a cliff committing suicide. What does this tell you? - This is all signs of the times we live in. The bible says things will wax worse and worse (which is happening now) until the rapture happens to take away believers & the holy spirit. The holy spirit holds back the antichrist & False Prophet, until it is gone. Then Satan & his minions will start to work their evil bringing on the man of lawlessness who will deceive many with his signs & fake miracles. It will be a time of great tribulation on the earth like no other. Mankind will come to the brink o genocide then our Lord Jesus will appear to rid the earth of this satanic plague. Come soon Jesus - Pastor Boyd

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
Sep 29

This is fascinating! There's a lot of unexplained phenomena in the world, too much to be a coincidence.

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