In Part 1 of this series, we explored how ancient biblical prophecies are converging with modern technology in ways that would have seemed impossible just decades ago. We examined the "sin virus" concept, the transhumanist pursuit of "Homo Deus," and the striking parallels between the Tower of Babel and today's AI-driven global communication systems. We also investigated how 5G networks and swarm intelligence are laying the groundwork for what researchers call a technological hive mind. Building on this foundation, Part 2 delves deeper into the specific prophetic descriptions found in Daniel and Revelation, examining how emerging cyber systems may fulfill ancient warnings about the beast, the ten kings, and the mark that will control all global commerce. Based on extensive research from "Age of Deceit 3: Remnants of the Cyberhive Earth," this analysis reveals how current technological developments align with biblical end-times prophecy in unprecedented ways.

The God of Fortresses: From…