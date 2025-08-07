The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Misfit F.'s avatar
Misfit F.
Aug 7, 2025

Too many boomers are brainwashed parasitic retards. They may support the VA system but they think private healthcare is the only way that anything can work. Both can work. Both can fail. That too much Zen Voodoo for them to understand.

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