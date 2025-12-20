You unlock this door with the key of curiosity. Beyond it is another dimension. A dimension of sound, of sight, of mind. You are moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You have just crossed over into ‘The Year 2025 Zone’.

That is how Rod Serling might have introduced the past twelve months, and honestly, he would have been underselling it. Because 2025 has been the kind of year that makes you wonder if reality itself has sprung a leak. The stories you are about to read are not fiction. They are not speculation. They are documented events that appeared in news reports, scientific journals, and government testimonies throughout the year. Some were covered extensively and then memory-holed. Others barely made a ripple despite being genuinely bizarre. All of them happened. All of them remain unexplained. And all of them suggest that the world is far stranger than the one we think we live in.



So dim the lights, settle in, and let us take a walk through the weir…