The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mac's avatar
Mac
18m

* notes the irony of clicking on the heart emoji for this article *

Praying for you and Lily, man

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Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
32m

Ps my original implants prevented the bullet from going into my brain , instead it was deflected into my stomach and is now lodged in my hip !

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