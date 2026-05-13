The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Gina's avatar
Gina
17m

🤣🤣🤣🤣 You have too much time on your hands but I sure do appreciate your talent and dedication for the cause. Who doesn’t love Lego’s especially with a soundtrack. If Hollywood was a cesspool of Satan worshippers, a brilliant career with Pixar could be in your future. Thanks again for a great morning chuckle, I can face the day and demanding clients.

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Mac's avatar
Mac
11m

Rice AND beans? Back in my day, hobojournalists didn't have fancy vittles like that, except at Christmas!

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