We are The Wise Wolf News Team And It Is Time You Understood What That Means…

WE FOLLOW JESUS, NOT POLITICIANS:

We follow Yeshua ben Yosef. The carpenter who hung out with prostitutes, tax collectors, and outcasts. The one who said “Blessed are the poor” and “Woe to you who are rich.” The one who flipped tables when religious leaders turned His Father’s house into a marketplace. The one who told us to love our enemies, care for the sick, feed the hungry, and visit prisoners.

Not ‘Millionaire Jesus’. That false idol who apparently loves guns, hates immigrants, worships wealth, and thinks the gospel is about personal prosperity and political power. That’s not Jesus. That’s Santa Claus with a cross. That’s a golden calf wrapped in a flag.

We follow the Sermon on the Mount, not the gospel of nationalism. We follow the Christ who said “You cannot serve both God and money,” not the one invented by televangelists in three-thousand-dollar suits flying private jets.

WE ARE NON-PARTISAN, BUT WE ARE NOT NEUTRAL

The Wise Wolf is a non-partisan Christian publication. We don’t pledge allegiance to Democrats or Republicans. We pledge allegiance to truth, justice, and the teachings of Christ.

But let’s be real about what that means.

Two of our editors are lifelong conservative Republicans. Not MAGA Republicans. Not whatever the GOP has morphed into. Real Republicans. The kind that existed when Lincoln freed the slaves. The kind that believed in fiscal responsibility, limited government power, personal freedom, and keeping billionaires and monopolies from destroying the country.

The kind that stormed the beaches of Normandy screaming hellfire and brimstone at fascists who wanted to enslave the world.

That Republican Party is dead. It was murdered by the very forces it was supposed to oppose: unchecked corporate power, billionaire oligarchs, and authoritarian demagogues wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.

We don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent, or politically homeless. We care if you’re willing to follow Jesus instead of political idols.

WHAT WE BELIEVE

We Believe in Helping the Poor. Period.

No qualifications. No means-testing their worthiness. No hand-wringing about “free handouts” or “personal responsibility.”

Jesus didn’t say “Feed the hungry, but only if they’re trying hard enough.” He said FEED THE HUNGRY. Full stop. End of discussion.

If you think cutting SNAP benefits and starving 16 million American children is good policy, you are not welcome here. Cancel your subscription. Leave. We don’t want your money, and we don’t want your excuses.

You want to talk about work requirements and “welfare dependency”? Take it somewhere else. We’re too busy actually following Christ’s commands to entertain your Ayn Rand fan fiction disguised as Christianity.

We Believe in Truth Over Comfort

We will tell you hard truths. We will show you receipts. We will cite our sources. We will follow the money. We will call out hypocrisy, corruption, and evil, especially when it’s hiding behind the cross.

We are anti-Freemasonry. We are anti-witchcraft. We are against ANY secret society, occult practice, or shadow organization that seeks power through deception. We believe in transparency, accountability, and the light of truth.

If you want a publication that makes you feel good and never challenges you, leave now. There are ten thousand mega-churches and “Christian” media outlets that will tell you exactly what you want to hear while avoiding anything that might convict you. We are not that.

We Believe in Freedom. Real Freedom.

Our ancestors fought and died so we could be free. Free to think. Free to speak. Free to question authority. Free to worship God without the state telling us how.

We will not hand that freedom over to billionaires in gilded towers. We will not accept a digital ID police state. We will not bow to corporate oligarchs who think they can buy our government and turn it into their personal piggy bank.

We will not trade our liberty for the false promise of security, prosperity, or “making America great again.”

If there’s another civil war, and God help us there might be, we will be on the front lines. Not fighting for red or blue, but fighting for freedom, justice, and the inherent dignity of every human being regardless of race, class, gender, or creed.

We Believe in Unity, Not Division

The color of your skin doesn’t determine your worth. Your bank account doesn’t determine your value. Your political party doesn’t determine your righteousness.

What determines your worth is that you are made in the image of God. That’s it. That’s the whole thing.

We stand with the poor against the rich who exploit them. We stand with the powerless against the powerful who oppress them. We stand with the truth-tellers against the liars who manipulate them.

We don’t care if you’re Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, Native, or anything else. We don’t care if you’re male, female, young, old, educated, or working-class. If you love truth and follow Jesus, you’re our brother or sister.

We Believe in Education, Science, and Reason

Faith is not the absence of thought. Faith is trust in God WHILE you think, question, and seek truth.

We are pro-education. We believe God gave us brains and expects us to use them.

We are pro-science. We believe studying God’s creation is an act of worship.

We are pro-reason. We believe Christianity stands up to scrutiny, questions, and intellectual rigor.

If your faith requires you to be stupid, uneducated, or willfully ignorant, that’s not faith. That’s a cult.

WHAT WE WILL NOT TOLERATE

Do not call us socialists. Caring for the poor is not socialism. It’s Christianity. Jesus’s actual words. If you think the Sermon on the Mount is socialist propaganda, you don’t know Jesus.

Do not call us Democrats. We’re not. Half our editorial team are Republicans. But we will absolutely call out the modern GOP for abandoning every principle it once claimed to hold.

Do not call us fascists. We oppose authoritarianism in all its forms, whether it comes wrapped in a hammer and sickle or draped in a flag carrying a cross.

Do not call us unAmerican. We love this country enough to tell it the truth. Real patriotism is loving your country enough to call out its sins and fight to make it better.

Do not come here expecting us to worship your political party, your candidate, or your ideology. We worship God. Everything else is subject to scrutiny.

OUR MISSION

We are trying to wake people up.

Wake them up to how billionaires bought our democracy. Wake them up to how movements get hijacked and manipulated. Wake them up to how Christian language gets weaponized to justify un-Christian policies. Wake them up to how good people get duped into supporting evil.

We do this because we love you. We love the church. We love this country. We love the truth.

And we cannot stand by silently while wolves in sheep’s clothing devour the flock.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This all comes down to one simple question that should guide every Christian’s life:

WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?

Not “What would my political party do?” Not “What would benefit me financially?” Not “What would my favorite pundit say?”

What would JESUS do?

Would Jesus cut food stamps to hungry children to fund tax cuts for billionaires?

Would Jesus worship wealth and power?

Would Jesus tell the poor they deserve their suffering?

Would Jesus build walls to keep out refugees?

Would Jesus call for violence against His enemies?

You know the answer. You’ve always known the answer.

The question is: Are you brave enough to follow Him even when it costs you something? Even when it means admitting you were wrong? Even when your friends, your family, your political tribe abandons you for it?

IF YOU’RE STILL HERE

If you’ve read this far and you’re still here, welcome. You’re our kind of person.

You might not agree with everything we say. That’s fine. We don’t demand agreement. We demand honesty, integrity, and a genuine desire to follow Jesus even when it’s hard.

If you’re tired of being lied to, you’re in the right place.

If you’re exhausted from defending the indefensible, you’re in the right place.

If you’re ready to follow Jesus instead of political idols, you’re in the right place.

We’re not here to make you comfortable. We’re here to tell the truth. We’re here to challenge you. We’re here to equip you to think critically, love radically, and stand firm when the world tells you to compromise.

We are The Wise Wolf. We follow the Good Shepherd. And we will not be silenced.

If that offends you? Good. Jesus offended people too. That’s how you know you’re doing it right.

Welcome to the pack.

“Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” - Matthew 10:16

