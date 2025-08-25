The Wise Wolf

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Danyèle's avatar
Danyèle
Aug 26, 2025Edited

Classical Cloward-Piven Strategy, and steps used by the CIA to disrupt any country.

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
Aug 25, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/emanuelprez/p/i-say-no-more-emanuel-pastreichs?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=wvp9w

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