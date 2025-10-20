The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne's avatar
Jeanne
Oct 20

Excellent reminder that in order to save our Republic, we need to get active on its behalf, stay active and re-establish our communities of faith, working together diligently for the sake of our children and grandchildren and this entire world....always seeking God's guidance and the Holy Spirit's assistance. 😊

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture