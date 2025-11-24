A Glimpse Into the Future: It is 2035 and the Global Serpent System has been online for five years now…

It controls everything we touch and everything we need to survive. Finance flows through its algorithms and no transaction happens without its approval. Military operations execute its strategic calculations and no weapon fires without its permission. Education delivers its curriculum and no child learns anything it hasn’t approved. Even our food comes from its distribution networks: a spongy protein analogue with slimy paste that tastes vaguely of salt and citric acid. No one really knows where it comes from but no one asks because asking questions in Mystery Babylon is a surefire way to find yourself being brutally executed on mandatory-to-watch global television or face the same punishment for non-compliance.

None of us believed the Bible when it mattered. The prophets tried to warn us but we laughed at them and called them conspiracy theorists and religious extremists. Two hundred…