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dave's avatar
dave
Sep 19

C.S. Lewis's, "That Hideous Strength" and "The Abolition of Man" also explore this

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DJ's avatar
DJ
Sep 18

A.I., the perfect vessel for the demon to possess, and give a body to it.

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