The future of Artificial Intelligence is an animated corpse, a digital Frankenstein, and its worship eerily echoes Revelation's warning about the Beast.

In the grim darkness of the 41st millennium, humanity serves the Imperium of Man in a galaxy where there is only war. This is the universe of Warhammer 40,000, where ten thousand years ago, humanity's golden age collapsed when their artificial servants turned against them in a catastrophic conflict called the Dark Age of Technology. The Men of Iron, humanity's AI creations, nearly drove their makers to extinction before being defeated at enormous cost. From that apocalypse arose the Adeptus Mechanicus, the tech-priests of Mars who worship the ‘Omnissiah’, their false machine-god, believing that flesh is weak and only the machine is eternal. They replace their bodies with mechanical parts, seeking to become one with their artificial god, trading their humanity for the promise of digital transcendence.