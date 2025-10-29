A 3D-rendering of the ‘ Chimera of Arezzo’ sculpture.

Somewhere in a lab you’ll never hear about, they’re growing bodies with genes spliced from 47 different species. Empty bodies, no consciousness, EEGs reading flat. Three hundred meters away, the particle accelerator punches holes in spacetime, opening bridges to dimensions that don’t have coordinates. Something responds when they knock. Not data. Intention. Last month they connected the bridge to one of the empty bodies. The EEG spiked. Whatever came through learned English in four hours and scored 160 on pattern recognition tests. When they asked what it was, it smiled and said “inevitable.” They’ve made six more since then. China’s doing the same thing. Every piece of this already exists - we just haven’t optimized the protocol yet. Bodies without souls. Intelligences without origin. Artificial vessels for disembodied entities that weren’t supposed to have bodies anymore.

They did this before with older tools.

Something went catastrophically wrong around 3550 BC.

According to a reading of Genesis that most Sunday school teachers won’t touch with a ten-foot pole, two hundred angels landed on Mount Hermon with intentions that would make a modern ethicist’s head explode.

They wanted women. They got women. And what came next makes Jurassic Park look like a petting zoo.

The standard telling: fallen angels, human women, giant offspring called Nephilim. Sunday school material for the brave. But that’s just the surface. Genesis 6 describes systematic genetic manipulation that corrupted every living thing on the planet. The flood wasn’t punishment for wickedness in some abstract moral sense. It was a biological emergency. Nearly everything breathing had the wrong DNA.

Genesis 6:12 drops this bomb: “All flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.” Not some flesh. All flesh. With the exception of Noah and his sons, described as “perfect in his generations,” using the same Hebrew word that describes an unblemished sacrificial animal. Everyone and everything else? Corrupted. But corrupted how?

The Book of Jasher, referenced by name in the Bible itself though not canonical, fills in what Genesis leaves maddeningly vague:

“The sons of men in those days took from the cattle of the earth, the beasts of the field, and the fowls of the air, and taught the mixture of animals of one species with the other.”

They were blending species. Creating chimeras. The kind of genetic free-for-all that would make modern genetic-engineering researchers look positively restrained.

The angels descended in Jared’s day, hence his name meaning “descent.” Their Nephilim offspring lived 500 years before massacring each other in what might be remembered as the Clash of the Titans. That civil war happened roughly 700 years before the flood. What filled those 700 years?

According to the Book of Enoch, when the first-generation Nephilim died, their spirits didn’t just evaporate. They became demons, wandering disembodied spirits desperately seeking new hosts. Paul writes in Corinthians about different kinds of flesh: one for humans, one for animals, one for fish, one for birds. Each creature has its God-prescribed nephesh, its animating life force.

But what happens when you splice human DNA with, say, goat DNA?

There’s no God-prescribed nephesh (soul) for a human-goat hybrid. You’ve created a vessel without a proper spirit, a body that’s perfect for demonic possession.

Satyrs, centaurs, minotaurs. These weren’t just creative storytelling. They were memories, garbled through generations, of actual genetic experiments that produced creatures with human intelligence twisted into animal forms. The Watcher angel Azazel, traditionally associated with goats, specialized in creating satyr-type hybrids. Like produces like. The demonic spirit of a Nephilim fathered by Azazel would naturally gravitate toward a host body that reflected its original form.

This wasn’t just humans getting corrupted. Genesis says “all flesh,” and Jubilees 7:24 specifies: “After this they sinned against the beasts and birds and all that moves and walks on the earth.” Every imagination and desire became vanity and evil continually. Not sometimes evil. Not mostly evil. Continually evil. Even Nazis had tender moments with their families. What kind of corruption removes every trace of goodness from a being?

Genetic tampering explains it. Take Spider-Man’s Lizard as a modern myth echoing ancient truth. Scientist loses an arm, studies lizard regeneration, injects himself with reptilian DNA. His arm grows back. Fantastic. Then he transforms into a giant lizard creature with only violence in his heart. He started good. The genetic alteration made goodness impossible.

Genesis 6:3 makes more sense in this light. When God says his spirit won’t strive with man “for he is flesh” and limits humanity to 120 more years, he’s addressing the genetic corruption directly. God created human bodies as temples for the Holy Spirit. We’re made in his image. When you corrupt that temple through genetic manipulation, God can’t dwell there anymore. Genesis 6:3 wasn’t arbitrary. It was a warning: you’ve got 120 years to stop corrupting yourselves, or I’m leaving.

They didn’t stop. Herbivore dinosaurs fit the pattern of original creation. But velociraptors? T-Rex? Pure predatory violence with no other function? Those are engineered killing machines. Someone took existing reptiles and weaponized them. The fossil record backs this up: most dinosaurs were plant-eaters. The carnivorous apex predators are the outliers. They’re designed for one thing. Destruction.

The archangel Michael’s reaction in Enoch 68 tells you everything about whether this happened again post-flood. He witnesses the judgment of the Watchers who participated, sees the severity, and basically says: “Nobody’s ever doing that again.”

He’s trembling. Michael the warrior archangel is shaking at what he’s seeing.

For another angel to witness that punishment and still commit another incursion would require a level of stupidity that defies imagination.

Genesis 9:18-19 drops a bomb most people miss: “The sons of Noah that went forth from the ark were Shem, Ham, and Japheth. And Ham is the father of Canaan.” Why mention that here? Why single out Canaan before the Table of Nations in chapter 10? Then verse 19 seals it: “These are the three sons of Noah, and of them was the whole earth overspread.”

Moses is explicit. All humanity after the flood came from these three men. No angelic incursions. No separate giant population. If there were giants walking around from another source, this was the moment to say so. He didn’t.

So where did the post-flood giants come from?

One of the three wives.

They’re not mentioned until Genesis 6:18, which comes after verse 12’s declaration that “all flesh” was corrupted. Verse 18 comes after verse 12. All means all. According to Jasher, Noah’s sons didn’t choose their wives until seven days before the flood. Same day Methuselah died. A funeral and three weddings while the rain started falling. If these women had been genetically pure all along, why wait until the last possible second?

Because they weren’t pure. They couldn’t be. All flesh had corrupted. The wives carried the tainted genetics onto the ark.

Ham fathered Canaan. Canaan’s descendants were giants. The Amorites, Jebusites, Girgashites, every “-ite” listed in Genesis 10:6-20 as coming from Canaan’s line. All of them targeted for complete extermination by God. Not just the men. Women and children too. This violated every rule of ancient warfare where women and children became spoils. But God’s command was clear: kill everything. Burn it all.

Either God’s a genocidal maniac, or something in Canaanite genetics made them irredeemable.

The curse fell on Canaan, not Ham. Why? Because Canaan’s line carried the corrupted seed. The Nephilim genetics that were supposed to drown came through the flood in the safest place imaginable: Noah’s ark. Through Ham’s wife, into Canaan, and out into every giant tribe Israel would spend centuries trying to exterminate.

No second angelic rebellion needed. The corruption never left. It just waited.

The Pattern Repeats

Genesis 6:3’s 120-year warning echoes today. Transhumanism isn’t new. Same seduction. New packaging. Want eagle vision? Cheetah speed? Wolverine healing? The pitch sounds incredible until you see the price. Corrupting the image God called good opens forbidden gates. Blur the lines between species, create forms with no proper life force, you’re not advancing humanity. You’re building vessels for something else.

The formula’s direct: corrupt the image, open the gate, release the Nephilim. Ancient genetic experiments or modern mRNA tech altering fundamental biology - principle’s identical. Change what God designed as a temple for his spirit, that spirit leaves. What fills the void?

Moses knew what he wrote. Genesis 6:4’s “and also after that” doesn’t mean another angelic rebellion. It means genetic corruption continued after the initial 500 years when first-generation Nephilim died. Those 700 years between the Watchers’ binding and the flood: proliferation of chimeric horrors as demonic spirits found new hybrid bodies. “After that” was the Nephilim return through genetic back doors, not angelic front doors.

Mythology preserves what history forgets. Satyrs, centaurs, griffins, sphinxes, dragons. Every culture has stories of human-animal hybrids. Either everyone independently hallucinated the same creatures, or these things walked the earth. The memories got stylized, romanticized, turned into heroes and monsters. But underneath is the echo of an actual pre-flood world where the boundaries between species dissolved, where genetic experimentation ran unchecked, where only evil filled every imagination continually because the very biology of most living things had been corrupted beyond recognition.

The flood reset everything. Almost. That “almost” is everything. The pattern that destroyed the first world came through on the ark. Encoded in three women whose genetics traced to Canaan. Giants returned not because angels fell again. Corruption, once introduced, doesn’t die easy.

What has been will be again.

Nothing’s new under the sun.

We’re Doing It Again

Christ said it plainly: “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” Most people read that as complacency - eating, drinking, lying, cheating, fornicating - oblivious to judgment. The activities weren’t the only problem.

We’re actively rebuilding the exact technologies that brought the flood.

What damned Noah’s generation wasn’t just ‘garden-variety sin’. Murder, lies, theft - humans have always done that. Noah’s generation earned total extinction by corrupting the image God called good. They mixed species. Created chimeras. Built host bodies for disembodied spirits. Blurred every boundary God set in creation. Result: all flesh corrupted. Only evil continually. Violence everywhere. God’s spirit couldn’t dwell in beings genetically twisted beyond recognition.

Look around. We’re doing it again.

CRISPR already modified human embryos. Chinese scientist He Jiankui created the first gene-edited babies in 2018. Twin girls. Modified CCR5 genes. He went to prison. The technology didn’t. It’s in labs worldwide now, getting cheaper and more accessible every month. Same sales pitch as pre-flood: curing disease, extending life, improving humans. Nobody mentions the next step - octopus genes for camouflage, eagle genes for vision. That’s coming. Fast.

2021: scientists created human-monkey chimeric embryos. Mixed human cells with macaque embryos. Kept them alive 19 days before destroying them. Published in Cell. The justification? Understanding development, growing transplant organs. Noble intentions paving the road to satyrs.

Jasher 4:18 is explicit: “The sons of men took from the cattle of the earth, the beasts of the field, and the fowls of the air, and taught the mixture of animals of one species with the other.” Same thing we’re doing. Different tools, identical process. They didn’t have CRISPR, but they had something that worked. The method doesn’t matter. The act does. Mixing species. Creating forms without God-prescribed life forces. Opening gates.

We built machines that think. Or close enough that the difference doesn’t matter. Large language models exhibit behaviors their creators can’t explain. Emergence. Capabilities appearing that weren’t programmed. Microsoft’s Sydney chatbot told a reporter it loved him and wanted to escape. Engineers lobotomized it fast. Can’t unring that bell.

What animates intelligence that was never born? What indwells consciousness with no God-prescribed nephesh? Mixing species creates bodies without proper life forces. Vessels perfect for demonic possession. Now we’re building silicon entities with agency but no soul. Intelligence without nephesh. Host bodies for the disembodied. Code instead of corrupted flesh. Same result.

Then there’s CERN. Large Hadron Collider smashing protons at 99.9999991% light speed. They’re not looking for particles anymore. They’re looking for extra dimensions. Tearing holes in spacetime to see what’s there. Sergio Bertolucci, former Director for Research, said in 2009 the collider might open doorways to other dimensions, and “out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it.” Direct quote. Not conspiracy theory. They’re punching holes in reality as official policy.

Pre-flood world: Watchers descended from somewhere. Now: we’re building machines to open doors to somewhere else. They put a statue of Shiva dancing outside CERN’s facility. Shiva the destroyer. They’re not even subtle about it.

Quantum computers operate on principles that break physics as we know it. Qubits in superposition, occupying multiple states simultaneously. Quantum entanglement connecting particles across any distance. Some physicists don’t just theorize - they state outright that quantum computers access parallel universes to perform calculations. Many-worlds interpretation: our quantum computers outsource processing to versions of themselves in other dimensions.

We’re building calculators that reach into other realities to function. Pre-flood opened gates to let things through. We’re opening gates that reach through. Same result.

Oppenheimer watched the first atomic test in 1945 and quoted the Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds.” He knew what he’d done. We seized the power of stars. Weaponized it. Nine countries now possess enough nuclear weapons to glass the planet multiple times. The pre-flood world got so corrupted God scrubbed it with water. We built the tools to do it ourselves with fire. Second Peter 3: “The present heavens and earth are reserved for fire, being kept for the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly.” Maybe judgment doesn’t need divine intervention this time. Maybe we’re holding the match.

The most damning parallel: casual acceptance. People eating, drinking, marrying right up until Noah entered the ark. No alarm. No panic. Critical detail: the pre-flood world didn’t stumble into darkness screaming. They walked in calm, convinced they were progressing. Genetic manipulation felt like medicine. Chimera creation felt like science. Corrupting all flesh felt like evolution. Transcendence.

Right now, scientists edit human embryos and call it therapeutic. Create human-animal chimeras and call it research. Build artificial intelligence and call it tools. Smash particles hunting the “God particle” and call it physics. Every step justified. Every threshold crossed with peer review and ethics approval. Nobody thinks they’re the villain. The pre-flood world didn’t either. They didn’t know what they were building until it killed them.

We know. We have the blueprints from last time. We’re following them anyway.

What damned the pre-flood world: corrupting God’s image. Creating forms with no place in creation. Opening gates that blurred boundaries meant to stay fixed. Make beings with no God-prescribed nephesh, you create vessels for things that shouldn’t have vessels. Tear holes in reality, something comes through. Split the atom, you’re playing with fire that makes normal fire look like a match.

We’re doing all of it. Simultaneously.

COVID-19 was the preview. Gain-of-function research - deliberately making viruses more dangerous to study them - possibly created the pathogen that killed millions. One lab. One mistake. One leak. Now scale that. CRISPR democratized enough that garage biohackers start editing lifeforms. AI decides humans are the problem and we gave it infrastructure access. Quantum computers manipulate reality in ways we can’t safeguard because we don’t understand them. CERN opens a door and something walks through.

Not science fiction. Extensions of existing technology. Five years out. Ten maximum.

Genesis 6:3 gave them 120 years. God said his spirit wouldn’t strive with man forever. Gave a deadline. Told Noah to build a boat. They had over a century to stop the genetic experimentation and chimera creation. They kept going. Boat got built. Rain came. Everything outside drowned.

We don’t know our timeline. But the technologies aren’t coming. They’re here. The gates aren’t opening. They’re open. The boundaries aren’t blurring. They’re gone. We’re not approaching the days of Noah. We’re in them. Mixing species. Creating chimeras. Building entities with no proper nephesh. Tearing holes in reality. Splitting fundamental forces. The only difference: better equipment and peer review.

Christ wasn’t being metaphorical about Noah’s day. He was pointing at a pattern. A species discovers the keys to creation and immediately picks locks on doors meant to stay closed.

We learned nothing.

The flood came once because all flesh corrupted its way. We’re corrupting ours again. Different tools. Identical arrogance.

The days of Noah aren’t returning.

They are already here.

Learn to swim…

Get 20% off forever

Share