The American Dream died for me the day my curable genetic disorder became too expensive to treat or ignore.

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." - Matthew 25:40

I never thought I'd be writing this. After twenty years of serving God as a pastor, after decades of paying into a system I trusted would be there when I needed it, I find myself facing a choice no one should have to make: die slowly from a treatable condition, or lose everything trying to stay alive.

My name doesn't matter. My story does, because it's becoming far too common in America.

The Cruel Mathematics of Illness

I'm 45 years old, battling a genetic disorder that's been my unwelcome companion for twenty years. When I was younger, working 60-hour weeks in sales, technology, or as a stock analyst, I had excellent insurance. The specialists I needed were accessible. The medications that kept me functional were covered. I was, in society's terms, a "productive member."

But chronic illness doesn't care about your productivity. By 40, my body began demanding more than those punishing work schedules could give. I lost my job. I lost my insurance. I lost my place in a system that only values you when you're well enough to generate profit.

The state healthcare I qualified for was a shadow of what I'd known. Generic medications that doctors swear are "just as good" simply aren't—not for conditions like mine. The care was rationed, specialists were scarce, and hope became a luxury I couldn't afford.

Then came the cruelest twist: I started earning a modest income through newsletters and consulting. Nothing extravagant—just enough to exceed the welfare threshold by a few thousand dollars. Suddenly, I was too "wealthy" for assistance but too poor for private insurance that would actually cover my condition.

The system offered me a perverse menu: deteriorate quietly, bankrupt myself for healthcare, or trade my dignity for a cot in a men's facility.

The Ministry of Human Dignity

Christ called us to care for the sick, not to judge their worthiness. He didn't ask the hemorrhaging woman for her employment history or the paralyzed man for his tax returns. Yet somehow, we've created a system where accessing healthcare requires navigating a maze designed by accountants, not healers.

I've sat in free clinic waiting rooms, watching overworked staff and underfunded facilities struggle to provide basic care while rationing hope like a scarce resource. I've been treated with suspicion because I don't "look poor enough"—as if illness comes with a required uniform, as if genetic disorders check your bank account before attacking your body.

The doctors at these clinics aren't uncaring—they're overwhelmed, working within a system that ties their hands while demanding miracles. They see my test results, understand my needs, then apologetically explain they can't provide what could save my life because it costs too much.

The Divide That Conquers

We're being played, friends. While we argue about who deserves healthcare, who's "worthy" of assistance, who's to blame for our problems, the real architects of this broken system count their profits.

We're so busy pointing fingers at each other—across racial lines, economic lines, political lines—that we can't see who's actually picking our pockets.

The safety net hasn't failed by accident. It's been systematically shredded while we were distracted by manufactured outrage. We're told there's no money for healthcare while billions flow to weapons manufacturers. We're told the poor are draining resources while pharmaceutical companies post record profits from life-saving medications.

The exact same drug that costs me a month's rent here sells for the price of a candy bar overseas, thanks to politicians who've handed Big Pharma a blank check written in our blood.

This isn't partisan politics—this is about human decency. When profit becomes more sacred than human life, we've lost our way as a society. When shareholders matter more than the sick, we've abandoned every principle that made us human.

A Different Way Forward

I think about Christ overturning the tables of money changers in the temple, and I wonder what He would say about turning human bodies into profit centers. The same righteous anger that drove Him to action should drive us now—not toward violence or hatred, but toward radical compassion and systemic change.

We can choose to be actively good in an era of corporate evil. We can choose to see each other's humanity instead of each other's differences. We can choose to build systems that serve people, not profits.

Every day I spend 14+ hours bedridden, watching my body slowly fail from something that could be treated if I lived in almost any other developed nation. Every day I consider whether the fight is worth continuing, whether the pain of living has finally outweighed its purpose.

But then I remember that my suffering isn't unique—it's systemic. And systems can be changed.

A Plea for Humanity

I'm not asking for pity. I'm asking for recognition that we've created a society where good people fall through cracks that have become chasms. Where the same hands we once praised for their productivity are now deemed unworthy of healing when they shake with illness.

If this story moves you, don't just feel bad for me. Feel motivated to ensure no one else faces this impossible choice. Demand better from your representatives. Support organizations fighting for healthcare reform. Vote for people who see healthcare as a human right, not a privilege to be earned through economic productivity.

Most importantly, remember that behind every healthcare statistic is a human being—someone's parent, child, friend, pastor. Someone made in God's image, deserving of dignity whether they're thriving or barely surviving.

We can do better. We must do better. Because the measure of a society isn't how it treats its most successful members—it's how it cares for its most vulnerable.

And right now, we're all more vulnerable than we'd like to admit.

"Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world." - James 1:27

Share

If you're moved to help or know of resources that might assist, please reach out. But more importantly, be part of the solution. The next person facing this choice could be you, your parent, your child. Let's build a world where that choice never has to be made.