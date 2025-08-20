The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
Aug 23, 2025

When good people around the World , work together for the Love of Humanity and Life Itself , many Problems can be Solved , many Cures can be Found , it only takes good people , with the skills , knowledge and experience to work for the people .

How to Check Your Vote

www.Sleazeexpo.wordpress.com

Reply
Share
call me deacon blues.'s avatar
call me deacon blues.
Aug 23, 2025

How current of a topic for me as im in hospital right now. When our health care is tied to our jobs, if you're lucky enough and you qualify for employee coverage, you can't afford to get sick in the U.S., the system is profit first, you won't get real care unless you can afford it. Hospitals are under staffed, doctors overbooked. Costs are high and as a country we are sicker than ever. I'm retired but had to return to work all while on oxygen, its un sustainable, which has led me to my current stay in hospital.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture