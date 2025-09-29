The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
Sep 29

''If there’s a cabal, if there’s a deep state, if there’s a network of concentrated power that operates above and beyond democratic oversight, they have every incentive to keep people ignorant of spiritual reality.'' In a nutshell. This piece explains it perfectly. It reminds me of the series 'Ancient Apocalypse' too. I think there's a lot that has been concealed about our true history.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dawn of the day's avatar
Dawn of the day
Sep 29

Not the first time I have read about Chan Thomas and his book.

Fascinating for sure. Guess time will tell. I don't doubt for a second that the evil ones in higher places are concealing lots of important things. Control seems to be rather important to them. RME

No one can hide from God's wrath.

Again, nothing new under the sun. Amazing how that is so evident.

Great post-again!

Reply
Share
2 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture