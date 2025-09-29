What the CIA Doesn’t Want You to Read

In 1963, a man named Chan Thomas published a thin book with an extraordinary claim: the world ends every 7,000 years, and we’re overdue for the next one. The book was called “The Adam and Eve Story,” and it proposed that catastrophic pole shifts had repeatedly wiped out human civilization, leaving only scattered survivors to rebuild from scratch. It was the kind of thing you’d expect to find in the dusty corner of a used bookstore, filed next to ancient astronaut theories and Atlantis speculation.

Except the CIA classified it.

Not just any classification, either. The book remained buried in the agency’s archives for half a century before being partially declassified in 2013. And here’s where it gets strange: they didn’t release the whole thing. Large sections remain redacted to this day. Why would America’s premier intelligence agency take such keen interest in what appears to be nothing more than catastrophe pseudoscience mixed with biblical interpr…