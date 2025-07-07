The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jul 7, 2025

I need to throw my two cents into this discussion. First, I absolutely believe this girl was raped by these men. During my early corporate career, I worked alongside some of the world's wealthiest individuals, and I know exactly how these people operate.

I'll never forget going to a strip club with the son of South Korea's richest man—a 400-pound slob who spent the evening grabbing women by their genitals and threatening violence if they refused to service him in the back rooms. This wasn't an anomaly. This is how ALL of these people function. I witnessed so many horrific acts working for these sick bastards that I had to escape that world entirely. I traded millions for my dignity and self-respect. Sometimes I question that decision, but most days I'm grateful—staying in that environment would have likely driven me to suicide rather than become like them.

Second, Trump and Epstein's decades-long friendship is well-documented. With Trump so close to the White House and the power to grant presidential pardons, Epstein knew he had insurance. I don't believe for a second that he died in that jail cell. I'm convinced he was extracted and some poor lookalike was murdered and left in his place. That's how real money operates—they don't leave loose ends.

The poll results Lily posted prove that most Americans are completely clueless about how the ultra-wealthy actually live. People imagine they're "just like us" but with nicer clothes and bigger houses. They couldn't be more wrong. I've watched celebrities casually drop $25,000 on clearly underage prostitutes during my time in those corporate sludge mines. These people are no different from ancient Roman elites who kept child sex slaves and consumed human flesh. Dig deep enough, and you'll find dozens of allegations about the wealthy engaging in cannibalism.

We're dealing with sociopathic narcissists of the worst caliber—people with enough money to fund private wars and reshape the world according to their twisted desires. Yet the masses still believe their "democracy" works and their votes matter. If you buy into that fantasy, you're an idiot.

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Steven C.
Jul 7, 2025

Never heard of it before, the main stream media would have made it very visible if it existed. But they didn’t. Because it doesn’t exist, and isn’t a thing.

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