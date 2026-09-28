The Wise Wolf still does not have health insurance. Coverage for freelance journalists costs two thirds of what I earn in a month writing. My options are these.
Buy insurance. End up homeless. Then probably get murdered by a fentanyl addicted methhead.
Keep a roof over my head. Hope more people eventually start paying for subscriptions.
I have not been feeling well for a few days. I still need to publish SOMETHING. So here is a Youtube short you will not see on Fox News anytime soon.
Trump stood next to a trophy. The crowd booed. A heckler called him a pedophile.
I am not saying he is one. I am also not saying he is not one. The guy hung out with a child sex trafficker for decades. That isn’t normal behavior.
Here is the video.
If you want to help us out we have a Youtube Channel. It is starting to pick up. We are really close to being monetized. That means Lily and myself would start earning a little money every day off of it. It is not much. But if it blows up maybe in 6 months I can afford healthcare before I die of a preventable disease.
#America
If you want inspiration for a piece I'm pretty sure most of Europe doesnt have enough gas to last the winter and that's if supply dosnt get worse, and I imagine it's going to get alot worse
FUNNY THING IS THE ORIGINAL TRUMP WAS KILLED IN A HELICOPTER CRASH IN 1989 GOING TO ATLANTIC CITY. HE WAS REPLACED BY A DOUBLE LIKE SO MANY EXECUTED POLITICIANS ARE REPLACED.