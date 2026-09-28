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WeirdWonderfulSublimeTerror's avatar
WeirdWonderfulSublimeTerror
3h

If you want inspiration for a piece I'm pretty sure most of Europe doesnt have enough gas to last the winter and that's if supply dosnt get worse, and I imagine it's going to get alot worse

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ED
5h

FUNNY THING IS THE ORIGINAL TRUMP WAS KILLED IN A HELICOPTER CRASH IN 1989 GOING TO ATLANTIC CITY. HE WAS REPLACED BY A DOUBLE LIKE SO MANY EXECUTED POLITICIANS ARE REPLACED.

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