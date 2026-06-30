The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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FightFascism's avatar
FightFascism
5h

These FN A-holes of Republican Senators who have allowed Trump to ravage our country, our rule of law , trample on our constitution and had also pushed though MAGA Supreme Court Justices , will go down in history as co-conspirators in the attempt to overturn our democracy.

The American people ( including Republicans who want their party back ) will not stand for the Authoritarian plan by Trump and the tech billionaires.

The Right Wing MAGA Supreme Court justices have ruled on many detrimental issues affecting most Americans, including women , the LGBTQ communities, our legal protected immigrants, our children who are going hungry as programs to help them have been trashed .

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Lynette Devries's avatar
Lynette Devries
4h

Good morning from Australia. I don't know if you believe God still uses prophets today but I believe He does. The YouTube ones are wolves. I have been subscribed free to a site www.444prophecynews.com. for years now. Last night in my inbox I received two prophecies by an Alison Pound. She was shown that the earthquakes will continue and the big Californian one will take the state into the ocean plus many Hollywood entertainers. America will split in half and then Russia will attack. France will get so bad, it will become unlivable. I wander how many rich evangelists have mansions near or at California? Look forward every day to reading your articles.

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