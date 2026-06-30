America turns 250 this year, and the President has figured out how to monetize the party. Pardons.

Two hundred and fifty of them, one for every year, a scheme his own staff reportedly nicknamed “250 pardons for 250 years” like it was a cute little marketing slogan instead of a fire sale on the rule of law. One of the names already leaked off that list is Ghislaine Maxwell, who is sitting in a federal prison cell tonight for trafficking children. A jury found that she hunted down underage girls, groomed them, and delivered them to Jeffrey Epstein to be raped. And the President of the United States is reportedly thinking about handing her the keys to the cell as a birthday present to the nation.

Let that be the first thing you understand about the people running your country. Freeing a woman who fed children to a pedophile is on the table, and the thing slowing it down is not the children. It is not decency. It is not the law. It is the optics. Per the reporting, the worry inside that White House is not “we cannot release a child trafficker,” it is “we cannot release a child trafficker without it looking bad for us.” The most powerful people in the country are running a public-relations calculation on the freedom of a child sex trafficker, and the kids she delivered to be raped do not even rate a mention.

If that were the bottom of the list, it would already be the worst thing a President has done in your lifetime. It is the TOP of the list. Nothing below her is any better, it is just horrible in different ways.

A few names below Maxwell sits Nicole Daedone, who every careful newspaper will hand you as a woman convicted of “forced-labor conspiracy,” a phrase engineered in a lab for exactly one job, which is to keep a four-letter word off the page. Forced labor means human beings made to work who are not allowed to leave. The word for that is SLAVERY. A jury found Daedone did precisely that, caging women in unpaid sexualized servitude and selling it back to them as spiritual enlightenment, slavery with a wellness logo and a waitlist. So the same pen that springs the child trafficker springs the slaver, in the year this country drapes itself in flags and calls itself the land of the free, on the anniversary of a war that fed six hundred thousand men into the ground to settle whether one human being can own another. Turns out we are reopening the question. Turns out the answer is yes, for the right price, on the right weekend.

They Saved a Velvet Seat for a Rapper With a Bunker Full of Baby Oil

And a list like this always finds room for a celebrity, so a few names down sits Sean Combs, who beat the charges that actually bury a man, the racketeering and the sex trafficking, and walked away with two federal counts of moving people around for prostitution, which for a man with his army of lawyers is a parking ticket with a Grammy clipped to it. This is the man whose home the feds raided and reportedly carried out of more than a thousand bottles of baby oil, enough lubricant to outlast twenty years of nuclear winter in a sealed bunker, and from his cell he has reportedly been telling the other inmates to relax because his pardon is already handled and the timing is the only loose end. Maybe his name makes the final cut, maybe it does not. That is the point that should turn your stomach. Whether a convicted predator walks free is no longer a question of law. It is a question of timing, and timing is something money buys.

This is the only board game where the convicted child sex trafficker wins. Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being floated for Trump's birthday pardon spree, where the on-record price of forgiveness is two million dollars. Roll the dice.

The One Thing All Nine Have in Common Costs Two Million Dollars

It is not the crime. The crimes have nothing to do with each other. Walk the whole roster, the financier who allegedly looted four billion dollars from an entire country and never once stood trial on American soil, the founder who fed fabricated medical results to people lying awake terrified they had cancer, the pharma creep who took a drug that keeps the sick alive and ran it from thirteen dollars a pill to seven hundred and fifty, the crypto launderer who already cashed one Trump pardon this term and crawled back with his hand out for a second, and the only thread tying these monsters together is that they are RICH. Every single one. The poor do not get on this list. The poor do not even get their petitions read. The rich keep showing up because a lawyer told The Atlantic, flat out, that in his world it is common knowledge that two million dollars buys a presidential pardon. Not improves your odds. Not gets you a friendlier clerk. BUYS, the way you buy a used transmission, one to two million cash up front, more if your particular flavor of filth needs extra scrubbing before it can stand next to a flag for the photo op.

Run the math nobody at that party wants you running. Two hundred and fifty pardons at two million dollars a head is FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS. Half a billion dollars in forgiveness, retailed to the worst people in the country, timed to the nation’s birthday. And Shkreli himself has already bragged on the record that this exact scheme is what finally got him to file. The plan is not a sale. It is a sale with a five-star review nailed up out front, and the satisfied customers are child traffickers, slavers, and thieves.

You Are Paying the Salary of the Man Selling the Pardons

Think about your own paycheck, the one you bleed for. Sixty hours a week on your feet under a light that hums, twenty bucks an hour if you are lucky, and the government’s hand is in that check before it ever reaches yours, lifting a third, sometimes half, and you let them, because somebody told you the law lands on everyone the same. It does not land on everyone the same. It lands on YOU. It lands on you while a man who stole four billion dollars goes pardon shopping with money he stole, and you are the one paying for it. Your garnished check keeps the lights on in the building where he gets forgiven. Your taxes cover the salary of the man holding the pen. You, the guy who got audited over a nine-hundred-dollar discrepancy, are personally bankrolling the office that is about to hand a get-out-of-jail card to a child sex trafficker and a rapper with a bunker full of baby oil, and the only thing standing between you and that same mercy is that they had two million dollars and you had a double shift. You SLAVE. They pardon SLAVERS. Happy 250th birthday, America. Enjoy the fireworks you also paid for.

Now go find the man who actually needs mercy, the one who will never get the phone call, because there is no money in his freedom and so nobody is coming. He is doing eight years on a nonviolent drug charge. His court-appointed lawyer ghosted him around month three. He did a fraction of the damage any name on that leaked list did, and he will serve every single day of it, because no lobbyist is grinding his case at two in the morning and no fixer is wiring seven figures on his behalf. The office that is supposed to read his petition has a name a clemency scholar gave it, the “zombie office,” because it stamps a case number on a desperate human being and then does nothing, lets ten thousand pleas rot in a drawer while the people with money skip the entire line. He gets the rules. They get the exit. And do not tell me the system failed him, because the system did exactly what it was rebuilt to do. It was built this way ON PURPOSE, by people who decided mercy is a luxury good and you are not the customer.

They're betting you won't share this. They're betting you'll feel a flash of anger, close the tab, and forget by dinner. Two million dollars buys a child sex trafficker a clean slate, and your silence makes it easier. Don't give it to them for free. Send this to someone. Share

The President Is Selling Pardons. Full Stop.

Now the lawyers want me to say “allegedly,” so here it is, in its little italic cage where it belongs. Allegedly. Whether the cash lands in Trump’s own pocket is, on paper, still a question Congress is “investigating.” Fine. On paper. But you are not a child and neither am I. A thing that waddles like a bribe, quacks like a bribe, and signs half a billion dollars in forgiveness for the exact people who can wire a two-million-dollar bribe is a duck. A lawyer named the price in print. The list is wall to wall with people who can pay it. One man holds the only pen on earth that signs these things, and his name is Donald Trump.

Strip off the flags and the fireworks and the cute little “250 for 250” slogan, and look at what is actually sitting underneath. The President of the United States is selling pardons. He is not bending the rules. He is not just doing favors for friends. He is running a checkout counter, at a posted rate, for a take that climbs toward FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS, and the merchandise is forgiveness for child traffickers and slavers and thieves. That is the story. That is the whole story. Everything else is wrapping paper. They even slapped a bow on it and timed the sale to the Fourth of July, because evidently half a billion dollars in laundered mercy goes down smoother with a parade, and because they have stopped being afraid that anyone in this country will lift a finger to stop them.

So tell me I’m crazy. Show me one inch of daylight between “the President is selling pardons to monsters for half a billion dollars” and what is sitting in the reporting right now, and I will print the retraction myself, at the top of this page, in bold, and apologize on my knees. You will not find the inch. You already know there isn’t one.

THOSE FARMERS AND LAWYERS WHO SIGNED THEIR NAMES IN 1776 PUT THEIR NECKS UNDER THE ROPE SO THAT THEIR GRANDCHILDREN WOULD NEVER AGAIN HAVE TO BUY JUSTICE BACK FROM A KING. TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY YEARS LATER A MAN SITS BEHIND A DESK IN THEIR REPUBLIC AND AUCTIONS THAT JUSTICE OFF BY THE UNIT, AND THE ONLY OPEN QUESTION LEFT IN THE WHOLE SORDID THING IS WHETHER YOU ARE GOING TO DO ONE SINGLE THING ABOUT IT.

So do this. Your congressman has an office, and that office has a phone, and that phone is answered by a staffer your tax dollars pay to write down what you say. Call it. Make them say, on the record, whether your representative is fine with the President selling pardons to a convicted child sex trafficker and a convicted slaver to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, and make them put that answer somewhere they cannot quietly memory-hole it. They are betting everything on you reading this, feeling the heat climb up your neck, and then going back to your dinner like nothing happened. That bet is the only thing standing between them and a half-billion-dollar payday. Go make them lose it, and then drag your neighbor over and make them lose it twice.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Two million dollars buys a pardon. A subscription to this outfit costs less than the sandwich you had at lunch, which I bring up because somebody has to be loud for the guy doing eight years with the no-show public defender, and it is not going to be a lobbyist who bills two million an hour and does not take Amex. I walked away from a tech career that would have parked me snugly inside the donor class cutting these checks, and I traded it for a motel room where the heater treats warmth as a seasonal rumor and the ice machine is the only appliance in the building that keeps its promises. Your few dollars keep these lights on, keep Lily clawing toward her journalism degree without a loan she will spend her thirties outrunning, and inch me toward a newsvan so I can cover the next fire sale from the curb instead of from a chair that smells faintly of every tenant before me. They put a price on the most powerful signature on earth. I will always tell you exactly what mine costs and exactly what it buys.

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ADDENDUM. The Inventory

If you want to know who else he “might” pardon, and we both know “might” is doing a lot of polite work there, plus the ones he has already cut loose, here it is. Two piles.

The ones reportedly on the block right now. These are the names that have leaked off the “250 for 250” list as of late June. The reporting says Trump has not formally signed off yet. The lobbying to get on it is very real.

Ghislaine Maxwell. Trafficked children to Jeffrey Epstein. Hunted them, groomed them, delivered them to be raped. A jury convicted her. She is reportedly the name his own staff is sweating, not because of the kids, because of the optics.

Nicole Daedone. Convicted of caging women in unpaid sexualized servitude and calling it enlightenment. The papers say “forced labor.” The word is slavery.

Jho Low. Allegedly stole over FOUR BILLION DOLLARS from the nation of Malaysia, blew it on yachts and Picassos and helped fund a Hollywood movie about a con man. He is a fugitive who has never stood trial here. You cannot un-convict a man who was never convicted, but you can hand him a pardon so he can stop running.

Elizabeth Holmes. Fed fake blood-test results to sick people, some of them scared they had cancer, so her stock would not crater. Convicted of fraud. The lie was the product.

Martin Shkreli. Took a drug that keeps dying people alive and ran the price from thirteen dollars to seven hundred and fifty a pill because he could. Already on record bragging that this scheme is what made him apply.

Pras Michel. Got paid to run an illegal foreign influence operation to keep Jho Low free. A thief’s errand boy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs. Convicted on two federal prostitution-transport counts after beating the trafficking and racketeering charges. Reportedly told inmates his pardon is already handled. (Flag this one. Reporters still file it under maybe, not confirmed.)

Sam Bankman-Fried. Torched roughly eight billion dollars of other people’s money in the FTX collapse. (Flag this one too. It is crypto-press speculation, and Trump has said out loud he will not do it.)

The ones he already let walk. This pile is not speculation. This already happened, signed and sealed.

Ross Ulbricht. Built Silk Road, the biggest drug bazaar the internet ever had, and moved something like a billion dollars in narcotics through it to anyone with a browser, kids included. Got a DOUBLE LIFE SENTENCE for it, one of the largest dope operations since Escobar. Trump freed him on day one. He happened to be sitting on a CRYPTO FORTUNE. I wonder what that cost.

Changpeng Zhao. Pleaded guilty to letting his exchange launder money tied to child sex abuse, drug trafficking, and terrorism. Binance then poured roughly two billion dollars into the Trump family’s crypto venture. A lobbyist reportedly pocketed 1.3 million dollars getting him sprung. Trump, asked about him, said he does not know who he is.

The BitMEX founders. Four men who ran a crypto exchange that broke anti-money-laundering law wide open. Pardoned in a batch, like a coupon.

Roughly 1,500 January 6 rioters. Including the ones who beat police officers. Proud Boys boss Enrique Tarrio, doing 22 years for seditious conspiracy, walked. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, doing 18, walked. Some have since been arrested for brand-new crimes.

Larry Hoover. Chicago gang lord serving multiple life sentences for drugs, extortion, and murder. Commuted.

Rod Blagojevich. Tried to sell a vacant U.S. Senate seat. Pardoned.

George Santos. Serial fraudster and congressman, sprung after Trump praised his commitment to always voting Republican.

Scott Jenkins. A sheriff who took cash bribes in exchange for handing out deputy badges. “No MAGA left behind.”

Two D.C. police officers. Convicted in the death of twenty-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, chased down over a moped without a helmet. Pardoned.

Juan Orlando Hernández. Former president of Honduras, convicted in a U.S. court of running cocaine into this country by the ton. Pardoned. (Funny, that. We bomb boats and invade Venezuela over cocaine, but this guy gets a pen and a handshake.)

And he did not stop at the prison doors. When Trump cut many of these people loose, he also waived the restitution they owed, stiffing their victims out of an estimated 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS. The crooks went home. The people they robbed got a bill marked unpaid. A June 2026 Reuters review found that 96 percent of this administration’s clemency grants failed to meet the Justice Department’s own longstanding standards. Not a glitch. The standard now is whether you can afford the door.