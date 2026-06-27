The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Cody's avatar
Cody
2h

It's called a reflecting pool. It is merely reflecting the state of the nation.

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Poems for Liberation's avatar
Poems for Liberation
2h

Now we have an accurate definition of “fiscal conservative”.

Fiscal = common sense, morals, IQ - take your pick.

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