“I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War Three.”— Donald J. Trump, campaign speech, 2023 So why did he just bomb the hell out of Iran?

Trump’s Iran Strike Proves He’s a Liar, a Warmonger, and a Danger to the World

I voted for Donald Trump. Not because I thought he was a saint, but because I believed him when he said he’d end the endless wars. I believed he might break the cycle of foreign entanglements and put America first — not in the empty, jingoistic sense, but in the real, grounded way: no more kids shipped overseas to fight wars that don’t benefit anyone but defense contractors and foreign governments. I was wrong. And if you still think this man cares about peace, you’re lying to yourself.

Because a few minutes before I started working on this article, Donald Trump bombed Iran. Without Congressional approval. Without public debate. Without a shred of diplomacy.

And for what?

Trump said back in 2013 that Obama was a “warmonger” who would start a war with Iran just to get re-elected. He claimed that bombing Iran would be a failure of leadership and a betrayal of the American people. Go look it up. His tweets are still there.

But now Trump is doing exactly what he accused Obama of — only worse. At least Obama went to Congress when it came to military action. Trump didn’t even bother. He just pressed the button. No debate. No vote. No legality. No morality.

Let’s be blunt: this is a war crime in the making. It’s also a slap in the face to every American who believed Trump was going to drain the swamp. Because what he’s really doing is shoveling billions of dollars into the war machine and dragging us closer to World War III — all while hiding behind the flag like a coward.

America Is Not Israel’s Mercenary Force

Let’s stop pretending we don’t know what’s really going on here. Trump is not working for you. He’s working for Israel.

The U.S. didn’t get attacked. Israel did. Israel has been provoking Iran for years — launching airstrikes, sabotaging nuclear facilities, assassinating scientists. And now that Iran hit back, Trump decided to jump in like a rabid dog protecting his master.

Remember when Christ said, "My house shall be called a house of prayer, but you have made it a den of thieves" —right before flipping the tables and kicking the money-changers out of the temple?

Am I the only one who sees the sick irony in a so-called “temple coin” with Cyrus the Great on one side and Donald Trump on the other?

In case you forgot, Israel literally minted a coin with Trump’s face next to Cyrus the Great — the Persian king who “liberated” the Jews. That’s how deep this twisted, messianic fantasy goes. Trump sees himself as some kind of biblical hero — chosen to fight Persia on behalf of modern Israel.

It’s delusional. It’s dangerous. And it’s not our fight.

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Iran Is Already Threatening U.S. Bases

As of this morning, Iran has declared American military bases legitimate targets. Our troops — many of them teenagers — are now in the crosshairs because Trump wanted to play tough guy and launch airstrikes with zero accountability.

And if you think it ends there, think again. Iran has allies. China is watching. Russia is watching. The Middle East is a powder keg. And our sociopathic ex-reality TV star just lit the fuse.

This Is How It Starts

Nuclear war doesn’t begin with a mushroom cloud. It begins with one idiot making a reckless decision, and a whole system of cowards letting him get away with it.

That’s where we are now. This is how empires fall. This is how history remembers you: not for your tweets or your slogans, but for the smoldering ruins you leave behind when you mistake power for wisdom.

Enough Marching for Symbols — March to Stop a War

Back during the Biden administration, I wrote multiple articles questioning why New York City suddenly started running nuclear war preparedness drills. It didn’t sit right with me then, and now it’s clear why — something was brewing.

Well, here we are. Brace yourselves for nuclear World War III. Chinese intelligence released a report several years ago claiming Iran would have nuclear weapons by 2025. Well, it’s 2025…

I tried to warn people, but no one wanted to hear it. Everyone was too busy chasing “good vibes” and reading feel-good fluff to confront the grim reality we’re living in.

People marched for gay rights. People marched for Black lives. People marched for Roe v. Wade and climate change and Trump’s tax returns.

Now I ask: Where the hell is the anti-war movement? Where are the millions in the streets for peace?

You want justice? There will be no justice when your city is reduced to ash. You want rights? They mean nothing when your country is a radioactive wasteland.

You want to survive? Then get off your phone and onto your feet. Because none of it will matter — not your identity, not your pronouns, not your race, not your politics — when you're choking on fallout and trying to find clean water.

Conclusion: This Is the Line

A few years back someone made a joke game about Trump starting the Apocalypse. I don’t think it is very funny.

I’m done pretending Trump is some misunderstood populist. He’s a sociopath with a messiah complex and a death wish. He lied to me. He lied to you. And if we let him keep lying, he’ll drag the world into hell.

Don’t let him.

America is not Israel’s sword.

Iran is not our enemy.

War is not peace.

Raise your voice. Take a stand. Before there’s nothing left to stand on.

Postscript: The Law Is Clear — Trump Broke It

For anyone still confused or trying to justify this madness, here are the cold, hard legal facts:

1. U.S. Constitution – Article I, Section 8

Only Congress has the power to declare war. Not the president. Not the Pentagon. Not Israel.

“Congress shall have Power… to declare War.”

That’s the foundation of American law. It’s not optional. It’s not outdated. It’s binding.

2. War Powers Resolution of 1973 (50 U.S. Code §§ 1541–1548)

This law was written specifically to stop rogue presidential war-making like what we just witnessed.

§1541(c): The president may only use force without Congress if: There’s a declaration of war, Congress authorizes it, The U.S. or its military is directly attacked.



Iran did not attack us. This was not self-defense.

§1542: The president must consult Congress “in every possible instance” before introducing U.S. forces into hostilities.

§1543: The president must notify Congress within 48 hours of using force, including: The legal basis, Why it was necessary, How long it’s expected to last.

§1544(b): If Congress doesn’t approve the operation within 60 days, the president is legally required to pull out.

3. No Existing AUMF Covers Iran

The Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) from 2001 (al-Qaeda) and 2002 (Iraq) do not apply to Iran. Using them as cover is a legal farce.

Bottom Line:

Trump violated the Constitution. He violated federal law. He used the U.S. military to settle Israel’s scores without congressional approval, without justification, and without consequence — unless we give him one.

If this doesn't qualify as a high crime and misdemeanor, nothing does.

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