The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jun 23, 2025

Quick note: This article was put together as fast as possible to get the information out, so I didn’t have time for a full edit. I ran it through Grammarly for rapid cleanup, which altered a few word choices, but the core message remains intact.

I had to break this story immediately — I heard about it before CNN was even covering it, thanks to a contact of mine in military intelligence. He's not optimistic about what's coming and strongly advised me to start stockpiling food and water right away. I suggest anyone reading this do the same.

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Mandy
Jul 21, 2025

You claim you saw all these signs and had questions yet you STILL voted for Trump? Because you believed him? I think everyone has heard enough from you! Talking out of both sides of your face is old and played tf out!

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