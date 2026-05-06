The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Rooster52@hotmail.com's avatar
Rooster52@hotmail.com
3h

Lutnick should be fired for lying and Trump impeached for knowing all along that he was lying!

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Yolanda D.'s avatar
Yolanda D.
2h

The last picture speaks volumes! The proof is right before us…🤯

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