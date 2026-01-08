The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Miller's avatar
Marc Miller
4d

A better question might be "What are they not lying about?"

This old fart has developed terminal skepticism. That is to say, I don't believe what most people say.

Dr. Gregory House (from the TV series House) used to say, "Everybody lies." And I think that bit of wisdom is in keeping with what the Bible teaches supported by 6000 years of human history.

Tribal warfare on a global scale produces more fiction than all Stephen King novels combined.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda's avatar
Linda
5d

That’s ok. If it gets too hot in the kitchen, they’ll come up with a distraction. They always do. And this will become old news, buried & forgotten & onto the next “crisis”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
108 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture