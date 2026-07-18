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Uncomfortable Truth by Monica's avatar
Uncomfortable Truth by Monica
Jul 18

Strong piece. The detail that should be everywhere: those Juggernaut holdings are illiquid venture positions industry people say take years to divest. A $100M “sale” in 90 days of assets that can’t actually be sold in 90 days isn’t a divestiture — it’s a transfer. Warren was asking the right question.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Jul 18

Kind of weird that they know the amount but they don’t know the account it came from.

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