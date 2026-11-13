The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Pat King's avatar
Pat King
4h

What if Huang is Hunglow?

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
1h

I’m glad you’re feeling better, Mr. Wolf. I look forward to the next installment as always….

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