I made these for YouTube and I’m dumping them here because writing new words today sounds like WORK and I already pushed Record once this week, so technically I’m double-dipping on a single effort like some kind of content efficiency expert (I am lazy).

If you enjoy watching me explain demons and data centers on camera, become a paid subscriber. If that’s not financially viable (completely understandable, I spent a DECADE paying off student loans like some kind of indentured servant to Sallie Mae), you can share this or subscribe to our YouTube channel instead. Lily will appreciate it. I will continue my slow transformation into a semi-internet-famous person against every instinct I have because apparently this is what it takes to save a 23-year-old journalism student from college loan debt slavery.

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