Two Videos About How AI Data Centers Work and Also Robots Are Definitely Possessed By Demons
I made these for YouTube which means the hard part is DONE, so I'm posting them here because I've learned one piece of content can exist in two places at once.
If you enjoy watching me explain demons and data centers on camera, become a paid subscriber. If that’s not financially viable (completely understandable, I spent a DECADE paying off student loans like some kind of indentured servant to Sallie Mae), you can share this or subscribe to our YouTube channel instead. Lily will appreciate it. I will continue my slow transformation into a semi-internet-famous person against every instinct I have because apparently this is what it takes to save a 23-year-old journalism student from college loan debt slavery.
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My god! That’s crazy! And it happening. Fuck man
Speaking of possesions, the majority of the masses have some kind of entity around them or had at some point in their life.