The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
8h

My god! That’s crazy! And it happening. Fuck man

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Chew's avatar
Chew
8h

Speaking of possesions, the majority of the masses have some kind of entity around them or had at some point in their life.

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