The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Sarah Jo Prichard's avatar
Sarah Jo Prichard
14h

I was LITERALLY just thinking YESTERDAY that I needed to find all of the vampire archetypes in the Bible for a project I'm working on... and here you are. 😂🫶

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Mac's avatar
Mac
13h

Banger, WW.

Monsters are real. Our ancestors packaged their warnings about them in fairy tales and fables to guarantee they'd reach us in a way that would get our attention. Love for generations yet unborn survives the grave, too.

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