I think the American people are grown enough for the truth at this point. Trump should have just walked up to that podium and said "We want their oil and we're going to take it." instead of all this psy-op nonsense about speedboats full of fentanyl. Just say it. We can handle it. Well, most of us can…

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore - because they don’t have to.

Yesterday the United States of America kidnapped the president of Venezuela.

I’m not using dramatic language for effect. That is what happened. Our military flew into a sovereign nation in violation of dozens of treaties, bombed their capital, kidnapped their leader and his wife out of their bedroom, threw them on a warship, and hauled them to New York to face charges that materialized out of thin air.

The official story is fentanyl. Speedboats full of drugs. Narco-terrorism. Maduro the drug kingpin.

And then Trump walked up to the podium at Mar-a-Lago and started talking about oil.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

“We’re going to be taking a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground.”

He called Venezuela nationalizing their own oil back in 1976, half a century ago when they decided their resources belonged to them, “the largest theft of property in the history of our country.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went on CBS and said the strikes enabled “access to additional wealth and resources.” He said unlike Iraq, where we “purchased in blood and got nothing economically in return,” this time Trump “flips the script.”

They’re not hiding it. They’re bragging about it on national television.

This whole thing was a psy-op. The fentanyl story was the cover. The oil was always the point.

I gotta hand it to Trump, he does run a damn good surgical strike. I don’t entirely agree with the motivations, I mean c’mon we all know the fentanyl thing is a psy op - fetty comes from Ching-Chang-China… not Venezuela… but we are going to need those oil reserves and even if I do not agree with everything Trump does, I am still an American. Not every Roman liked Caesar but they sure liked all the wealth he brought the Empire…

The Speedboat Lie

Let me explain something that anyone who has ever been on the ocean already knows.

You cannot smuggle drugs from Venezuela to the United States in a speedboat.

I spent my summers as a teenager working for my uncle down on the Gulf. He ran charter boats for thirty years. I hauled bait, scrubbed decks, and learned what the water can do to a vessel that isn’t built for it. A go-fast boat, the kind they use for short-hop smuggling in the Caribbean, has no keel. These boats are designed for coastal runs. A hundred miles out, maybe two hundred if you’re feeling suicidal. You hit open ocean swells of thirty or forty feet and that boat flips over and everyone on it dies.

The talking heads on TV don’t know this because they’ve never worked a day on the water in their lives. They just repeat what they’re told to repeat.

Now the response to this is “well they were meeting with bigger ships offshore to transfer the cargo.” Okay. Then why didn’t we bomb the big ships? We have carrier groups sitting in the Caribbean. We have satellites that can read license plates from orbit. If there were motherships running fentanyl operations, we could have sunk every single one of them.

But we didn’t bomb the motherships. We bombed speedboats. We killed over a hundred people in skiffs. And then we kidnapped the president and started talking about oil money.

Does that make sense to you? Because it doesn’t make sense to me.

I went back through the DEA’s National Drug Threat Assessments from 2015 through 2024. You know how many times Venezuela shows up as a significant fentanyl source? Zero. The actual pipeline, the one that’s been documented for years, runs from China to Mexico to the southern border. That’s where the precursor chemicals originate. That’s where the labs operate. That’s where the cartels run their operations.

Venezuela was not part of the fentanyl story until somebody needed Venezuela to be part of the fentanyl story.

The Con-Job They Hope You Never Notice

Here’s where I need you to pay attention, because this is the part that matters.

Venezuela was one of the last remaining countries on earth that did not have a Western-controlled central bank. They had their own bank. Their own currency. Their own state oil company. They were trading with China and Russia outside the dollar system.

You know what other countries didn’t have Western-controlled central banks before we showed up?

Korea didn’t have one. Then we went to war.

Vietnam didn’t have one. Then we went to war.

Iraq didn’t have one. Then we went to war.

Afghanistan didn’t have one. Then we went to war.

Libya didn’t have one. Then NATO bombed them into rubble and killed their leader.

You starting to notice a pattern here?

In 2000, Saddam Hussein announced Iraq would stop accepting U.S. dollars for oil. He switched to euros. By 2002 he had converted ten billion dollars in reserves. March 2003, we invaded. Within months of taking Baghdad, Iraqi oil sales switched back to dollars.

In 2009, Muammar Gaddafi proposed a gold-backed African currency called the gold dinar. He wanted to give African nations an alternative to the dollar and free them from the French banking system that had been sucking wealth out of former colonies for decades. In 2011, NATO started bombing. By October, Gaddafi was dead in a drainage ditch and Hillary Clinton was cackling “we came, we saw, he died” on national television.

You don’t have to take my word on Libya. The State Department released Hillary Clinton’s emails. There’s one from Sidney Blumenthal dated April 2, 2011, right as the bombs were falling, that explicitly discusses Gaddafi’s 143 tons of gold and his plan to create a pan-African currency. The email lists stopping the gold dinar as one of the reasons France wanted him gone.

This is not conspiracy theory. This is declassified government correspondence.

January 2026, Venezuela. Same pattern. Country with independent banking, massive oil reserves, trading outside the dollar system. Bombs fall. Leader kidnapped. President immediately starts talking about American oil companies taking wealth out of the ground.

The Machine Behind the Machine

In November 1910, six men boarded a private railcar in New Jersey and traveled to Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia. They used fake names. They pretended to be strangers. The meeting was so secret they denied it happened for twenty years.

These weren’t random businessmen. Nelson Aldrich was a senator whose daughter married into the Rockefeller family. Henry Davison was a partner at J.P. Morgan. Paul Warburg came from the European banking dynasty Kuhn, Loeb & Co. Frank Vanderlip ran the largest bank in America.

They wrote the Federal Reserve Act in secret on a private island owned by the richest men in the country.

This is not disputed. The Federal Reserve’s own archives document the meeting. The Richmond Fed has articles about it on their website. NPR has covered it. Frank Vanderlip himself later admitted that their secret expedition to Jekyll Island was the actual conception of the Federal Reserve System, and that discovery simply must not happen or all their time and effort would be wasted.

December 23, 1913, Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act into law. A private banking cartel took control of America’s money supply while wearing the mask of a government institution.

What happened next?

1914, World War I begins. Financed by debt.

1929, the market crashes after the Fed inflates and then contracts the money supply.

1933, gold ownership becomes illegal for American citizens.

1939, World War II begins. Financed by more debt.

1944, the dollar becomes the world reserve currency.

1971, Nixon kills the gold standard entirely.

1974, the petrodollar system emerges. Oil priced in dollars worldwide, or else.

Every war expands the debt that feeds the system. Every financial crisis concentrates more wealth in fewer hands. Every country that tries to break free from dollar dominance gets regime changed.

This is not a theory. This is a timeline of documented events. The banking families that met on Jekyll Island over a century ago, the European financial dynasties that have been consolidating power since before your grandparents were born, they now control more wealth than has ever existed in human history. And somehow people keep cheering for this like mewling sycophants, waving their little flags and believing every lie their television tells them.

The Questions You’re Supposed to Avoid

I need to address something directly.

I am a Republican. I voted for Trump. I am a Christian who believes in God and country and the Constitution.

This is not a Democrat talking point. This is not a never-Trump screed. Just because I am critical of my own party does not mean I am against it. It means I have eyes and a functioning brain.

When the Secretary of Defense goes on national television and says we bombed a country for “wealth and resources,” that is a confession.

When the President says we’re going to “take a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground,” that is not subtext. That is the text itself.

When the pattern repeats over and over, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Venezuela, always the countries without Western banking, always the countries with resources to extract, always the same playbook with different excuses, you don’t need a smoking gun. You need to stop pretending you can’t see what is right in front of your face.

The Democrats bombed Libya. The Republicans bombed Venezuela. The Federal Reserve was designed by both parties working together at the direction of banking interests that own both parties like rental properties. The pattern does not care about the letter next to a politician’s name. The pattern serves masters who consider your political loyalty a useful tool for keeping you distracted.

Are You Being Manipulated?

Here is what I am asking you to consider.

The television channels you watch are owned by billionaires. The newspapers you read are owned by hedge funds. The social media platforms you use are in bed with intelligence agencies. The talking heads who tell you what to think have never worked a real job, never served their country, never done anything except repeat what they’re told to repeat.

Do these people have your best interests in mind?

When they told you Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, were they telling the truth?

When they told you we needed to liberate Libya for humanitarian reasons, were they telling the truth?

When they tell you we kidnapped the president of Venezuela because of fentanyl in speedboats, are they telling the truth?

Or is this state-sponsored propaganda? Are you being manipulated into cheering for a banking cartel that has been running this game for over a century? Are you being trained to wave a flag every time the bombs fall, no matter how obvious the lie, no matter how many times the pattern repeats?

I’m not asking you to believe me. I’m asking you to stop believing them without question.

Look up the DEA drug assessments yourself. Search for Venezuela. Look up the Clinton emails on Libya. Search for gold dinar. Look up the Federal Reserve’s own history of Jekyll Island. It’s all there. It’s not hidden. They don’t bother hiding it anymore because they know you won’t look.

They know you’ll just turn on the TV and let some millionaire news anchor, reading from a script written by a billionaire’s employee, tell you what to think about the world.

What I see right now is the biggest con in history playing out in broad daylight while half the country cheers and the other half blames the wrong people.

The money always leads somewhere. They told us where it leads. They said it on camera.

Follow it.

“Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?” Galatians 4:16