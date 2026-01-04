The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

🐺The Wise Wolf
Jan 4

Just so people are on the same page as me, I broke down the math for average speed of a go-fast smuggling boat and how long it would take to get from Venezuela to the USA.

Shortest distance from Venezuela to Florida: approximately 1,300 miles

Go-fast boat cruising speed: 50 mph (can't maintain top speed over distance)

Travel time at constant cruise: 26 hours nonstop

Fuel consumption: 1-2 miles per gallon on a good day

Typical tank capacity: 200-300 gallons

Maximum range before empty: 400-600 miles if you're lucky

They would need to refuel at least twice in the open ocean where there are no gas stations.

That's assuming perfect weather, no mechanical problems, no 20-foot swells flipping the boat, and a crew that can somehow operate for 26 consecutive hours without rest.

This is why the 'mothership story' exists. Because the math doesn't work without it. And if the motherships exist, we should have sunk them instead of chasing skiffs.

https://wisewolfmedia.substack.com/p/venezuelan-fentanyl-speedboats-cant

Brian Zartner
Jan 4

Great questions. Hard to hear but need to be asked.

