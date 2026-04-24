The Wise Wolf

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
1h

What I appreciate the most about the video is how you emphasize that the problem is the hypocrisy (both by the Nazis and their “descendants”) and not their sexuality. There is also hypocrisy related to the anti-Semitic issue as well, which just goes to show their true stripes.

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Lynette Devries's avatar
Lynette Devries
1h

Are you saying that Hitler died in the bunker? He escaped to South America for a while. Photos were taken of him in his eighties. One photo shows Adolf shaking hands with a gray alien. I liked the imagery in the video. My Father was Dutch and my Mother Czech. They came out to Australia after www 2 and met here.

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