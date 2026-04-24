Oh yeah, this is totally going to offend my neo-Nazi readers who have apparently never cracked a history book, because the actual Nazi leadership had more in common with the people they claimed to hate than anything resembling the movement these guys think they’re defending. Do the research. It’s all right there.

Did Adolf Hitler actually hate gay people? The history books left out some VERY inconvenient details. In this video we expose Salon Kitty, the Nazi SS gay sex blackmail operation run out of a Berlin brothel, Ernst Röhm the openly gay commander of Hitler's army, Rudolf Hess and what his own Nazi colleagues really called him behind closed doors, and the four-hundred-page academic argument that Hitler himself was a closeted homosexual.

If you came here because you admire the Nazis, stick around. You are going to have a very bad ten minutes.

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NOTE FROM THE WISE WOLF:

I did send an early draft of this video to a neo-nazi on X to get his response, in the spirit of fairness and also because I was curious. He called me several things I cannot repeat here, questioned my ancestry in creative ways, and then blocked me. He did not address Salon Kitty. He did not address Ernst Röhm. He did not address the love poetry. In retrospect, I think the love poetry got him.

If this made you laugh, or made you angry, or made you look something up, share it. That is how two people in a motel room and a borrowed professor’s office compete with institutions that have entire PR departments. You are the PR department. Use it.

Now for the part where I ask you for money, which I am going to do with the same shameless energy that the Third Reich applied to everything except apparently its own internal consistency. I currently need ten thousand dollars in dental surgery or my teeth are going to give me heart disease and kill me within three years, making this newsletter a limited edition collectible. A paid subscription directly funds my continued survival and also Lily’s bus pass and our graphic designer’s ramen budget. Our YouTube channel is currently called Cult of the Lamb, will soon be Wise Wolf Media, and every subscriber sends a small amount of money to two young people who are genuinely talented and deeply underpaid. Subscribe to the channel. Subscribe to the newsletter. Share this article. Do all three and I will personally think warmly of you while sitting in a dentist’s chair screaming.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling. Also his teeth. Especially his teeth.

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