So this morning I published an article about a man named Cole Tomas Allen who walked into the Washington Hilton armed with a shotgun, a handgun, multiple knives, and a manifesto in which he called himself The Friendly Federal Assassin, which is either the most terrifying username in American political history or the worst indie game title he never got around to developing. Cole has a Caltech engineering degree and a master’s in computer science. He spent his spare time building a $1.99 Steam game called Bohrdom that approximately eleven people have purchased, which puts him ahead of most indie developers and also, as of last night, on the wrong side of the US Attorney for the District of Columbia. The article asks some questions about this being the third attempt on Trump’s life in two years and why the president’s response included a Truth Social post about a construction project. Standard Wednesday morning content for The Wise Wolf, except it was Saturday.

We do not take weekends off. Evil does not take weekends off. So we can’t either.

Now. Normally an article like this would take me approximately twenty hours to turn into a video. Twenty hours because I have to write a script, find footage, edit said footage, add graphics, add music, re-edit because the first version is bad, lose the entire project file once, rebuild it, re-export it three times, and then watch YouTube tell me that a fourteen second clip of archival news footage violates the copyright of a media company that also employs twenty-three people whose job is specifically to be wrong about things on television. This is the traditional process. It is not a good process.

Which is why I have been spending my extremely limited spare time, the time between writing investigative articles and eating whatever Uber Eats still delivers to a motel at 11pm that does not qualify as a biological hazard, building a tool called Vidiot. Vidiot is a video generation tool that pulls text prompts directly from my articles and converts them into scenes. It is not Hollywood. The quality is what I would generously describe as “so so” and what a film professor would describe as “sir this is a Wendy’s.”

But it turns a twenty hour production process into thirty minutes, which means I can actually publish video content without sacrificing the investigative work that pays, loosely, the bills.

The YouTube channel is coming together. Daily videos once I get Lily a situation where she is not narrating her commute like a nature documentary about public transit, and once I get out of this motel room and into an apartment for the first time in almost five years, and once I finish Vidiot, and once I get programming lessons so I can finish Vidiot faster, and once I burn off the forty pounds I have accumulated from two years of my ass fusing permanently to an office chair while I document the collapse of the American republic. I have started riding a bike. I have to lose the weight or between my pudge and my bad teeth, my doc says I will be dead in 5 years.

My body is staging a formal protest but we are working through our differences.

None of this is free. The articles are not free to produce. The videos are not free to produce. The motel is not free, as the motel would like me to remind everyone within earshot on a daily basis. Lily’s journalism degree is not free and she is not taking out student loans because we have read enough articles about what student debt does to people and we refuse to participate. I am not asking anyone for money because I want to be rich. I am asking because I want to do good work in a world where doing good work requires money, and right now the math is not working out and the fascist billionaire takeover of my nation is unfortunately not going to document itself.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel. If you like what you see, hit the subscribe button down here. If you want to go further, become a paid subscriber at The Wise Wolf. Less than a cup of coffee a month. Unlike the coffee, it does not disappear in four minutes and nobody spells your name wrong on it.

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(CURRENTLY CULT OF THE LAMB UNTIL YOUTUBE APPROVES THE NAME CHANGE, IT’S A VIDEO GAME TITLE SO DON’T GET BENT OUT OF SHAPE. IT WAS A GAMING CHANNEL 6 YEARS AGO. NOW IT’S OURS. WELL TECHNICALLY IT BELONGS TO YOUTUBE BUT THEY LET US POST ON IT. OK, I WILL SHUT UP NOW. GO SUB TO OUR CHANNEL.)

You are the wolf pack. You are why this publication still exists. And as God is my witness I will one day own a news van, finish Vidiot, get Lily a car, and ride that bike somewhere that is not a motel parking lot.

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