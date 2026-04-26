The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Estevan's avatar
Estevan
6m

Celebrate July 4th in style. Can American Minutemen be ready in two months? What better way is there to commemorate our overthrow of a king and his men than by abolishing a wanna be king and his accomplices? It's America, the American way, and what Americans do. Revolution is the ultimate act of Liberty. I encourage all Americans to exercise your Rights & Liberty to defend this country, & to rise up against the traitors & tyranny we are witnessing & experiencing.

No one is coming to save us & no one is coming to stop us. When everyone & everything in the People's government is corrupt & tyrannical. We the People are our only defenders & saviors. Revolution is unity, strength, and freedom. Overthrow them all. You're free people, act like it, or perish in the flames of tyranny.

Revolution is the solution.

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Donna Oliveira's avatar
Donna Oliveira
4m

Because they’re all Staged!

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