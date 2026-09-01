The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lisa Brown's avatar
Lisa Brown
12h

This is as reasonable as anything else we have heard about him...excellent!

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6 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Guy who found the map (Mike)'s avatar
Guy who found the map (Mike)
12h

The problem is that people are just not thinking 4th dimensionally!

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