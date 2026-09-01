This article is definitely not satire.

The Wise Wolf was recently contacted by an anonymous whistleblower that gave our news team exclusive access to secret insider information about where Mitch McConnell has been for the last three months and what we learned will shock you.

For weeks the mainstream media has peddled the mundane narrative that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is simply recovering from an illness and ‘definitely not dead’. This is of course a lie designed to keep the sheep grazing. Our source claims to be a senior technician at CIA black site Area 51s Hollywood annex and confirmed that McConnell vanished from public view because he stole a top secret prototype time machine disguised as a DeLorean DMC-12. The very model used in the Back to the Future film series which he used to travel back to the 1990s.

His destination was Hollywood. His mission was to personally produce and star in a prophetic fourth entry to the beloved science-fiction franchise Back to the Future.

BELOW IS A VIDEO. YOU CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON. THEN THE VIDEO PLAYS. IT IS SIMPLE. (ONCE AGAIN, I CANNOT BELIEVE WE HAVE TO EXPLAIN HOW BASIC INTERNET INTERACTIONS WORK BUT IF WE DON’T DO THIS EVERY TIME WE PASTE A VIDEO, NO ONE WATCHES IT.)

If this video made you laugh please share it so Lily stops yelling at me about wasting so much time and money making it. Share

According to our source this is not merely entertainment it is a desperate attempt to alter reality. McConnell, using secret Vatican-technology learned that if the unredacted Epstein files are ever released they will cause an immediate and total collapse of the United States government. But the consequences do not stop at political instability. MCconnell’s intelligence suggests that the release of these documents acts as a metaphysical key that when opened unlocks the literal Gates of Hell allowing Satan’s demonic hordes to ascend upon the Earth.

According to the whistleblower the demons require a specific type of population so ‘profoundly stupid and distracted’ that it has lost the capacity for rational thought and will believe anything that Fox, CNN, and Mossad tells them.

The hell portals open when humanity reaches a critical threshold of cognitive dissonance. This occurs not during war or famine but when the average citizen spends more time arguing over whether a woman who murdered three toddlers deserves prison or freedom because she was stressed out than they spend trying to fix their crumbling country.

While this story may seem like the ramblings of a man who has consumed too much caffeine and conspiracy theories our source insists it is factual. They provided photos of McConnell dressed like Marty McFly from Back to the Future 2 while arguing with Steven Spielberg about what REALLY happened to Heather O’Rourke, the little blonde girl from Poltergeist.

(Seriously, Google the it. You won’t ever think of Spielberg the same way again.)

If you are blind enough to believe what the US government is telling you about Mitch McConnell’s current real life condition or that the rich and powerful are not part of a Satanic child murder pedophile death cult then you are probably blind enough to believe this is a real movie and real article.

Think for yourselves America. Stop letting powerful people manipulate you because eventually they won’t NEED to do it anymore because you will either be enslaved or dead.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling

Get 50% off for 1 year

Share

Note From The Wolf: Yeah, I know this article was pure crap but I spent 30 hours and almost a hundred dollar on AI video generations playing around with this video tool called Higgsfield and needed a way to justify posting it to my Substack so I didn’t feel like I just wasted the last two days and my entire food budget for the next two weeks on something no one is going to ever watch.