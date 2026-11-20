The Wise Wolf needs your help this holiday season!

A few months back Lily and I made you a deal. Whatever you donated toward a children’s charity we would match dollar for dollar up to a grand, with Lily’s half of the match coming courtesy of her dad’s wallet (nobody has formally told the man he’s now a line item in the Wise Wolf budget and we’d appreciate it if you kept your voice down). The money was headed to the folks who built a playground in memory of the three children Lindsay Clancy killed. It’s hard to think of a more worthy cause on God’s green earth.

You came through with four hundred bucks and we went to hand it over to the guy who handles donations for that charity. He never wrote back. We sent another message and then a polite follow-up and then a slightly less polite follow-up that we will not be reprinting in a family publication during the season of giving.

That was NINETY days ago and we’ve officially given up hope of ever hearing from him. We hope he’s okay (when a grown man goes silent for three months you kinda start wondering if he fell down a well) but four hundred dollars of YOUR money sitting there doing absolutely nothing has been eating at me like a raccoon in a dumpster behind a Waffle House.

The Problem With Charity Is the Charity

The obvious move would be to pick another charity and cut a check. The trouble is that a whole lot of the big ones have turned into money funnels with a cause painted on the side. You’ve got national charity executives pulling salaries that would make a bank president blush and outfits with a private jet on the books for the CEO. Then there’s Sarah McLachlan (or however you spell it) crooning some slow sad song over a slideshow of shivering puppies until you fork over your credit card number just to make her STOP.

(Lily here. I want it on the record that I cry at that commercial every single time and I will not be taking questions.)

We did look, honest. Lily and I spent a good while hunting for charities transparent enough that we could follow every dollar to where it landed. We found a few that seemed legit. But mailing a check to an office somewhere and never seeing what it turned into just wasn’t any fun. If we’re being honest we wanted something out of the deal too. What we wanted was to SEE the money do something.

The 3 AM Text

So I told Lily to rack her pretty head for one night and come up with something better than a check in an envelope. At three in the morning my phone lit up with a text from her that said i got an idea and nothing else whatsoever.

Now I need to manage expectations a little because we kinda built that up like the cliffhanger at the end of a soap opera season. The idea is pretty basic and nobody should go into the next section expecting a cure for anything lol.

(Lily again. I carry plates of food to strangers sixty hours a week and it was three in the morning. You’re lucky I used whole words.)

But it’s a GOOD idea and that’s what matters.

Every good Christmas story starts with somebody reading a letter they weren’t expecting.

The Ten Dollar Robot Man

I’m gonna get serious for a minute and I promise the jokes come back after. I grew up dirt poor. Until I was about ten and my dad finally landed a good job, Christmas at our house didn’t involve anything you’d brag about on the playground.

When school started back up after the break my friends would show off all their shiny new stuff while I played with last year’s big ticket toy that my mom found on the discount rack. I got picked on for it plenty. What those kids never understood is that I loved that ten dollar robot man more than they loved anything they unwrapped that year. My mom bought it with money she earned herself and even as a kid I knew how hard my parents struggled to give us what little we had.

I learned the hard way that some kids have it a lot better than others. And as rough as things were for me they were nothing next to my best friend Rich, whose childhood was one nightmare after another. There are kids out there right now who have it even worse than he did. I can’t fix everything for every one of them but maybe I can put a smile on a few faces.

The Wise Wolf walks into a toy store with a list, a budget and absolutely no idea where they keep the robots.

If you know a struggling family with kids twelve and under who aren’t gonna get anything nice this year, send me a message or drop a comment telling me how to get in touch with you. We want to buy those kids a present.

Amazon has a wishlist feature where you pick out what you want and share the link with whoever is buying. That person can order the item and ship it straight to you without ever seeing your mailing address. It’s totally anonymous for the kids and the parents so there’s nothing to be worried or embarrassed about.

Between your four hundred and what Lily and I are throwing in we’ve got a thousand bucks set aside for this. I figure that’s enough to give ten or fifteen kids a much brighter Christmas.

A thousand bucks goes a whole lot further when nobody is skimming a private jet off the top.

This isn’t a handout and it isn’t anything to be ashamed of. If you’re reading this and you’ve got kids and you can’t afford to get them something nice, you need to message me so I can help. We aren’t rich at the Wise Wolf (one of us lives in a motel and the other one rides the public bus) but a deal’s a deal. We said we’d raise money for kids and by DAMMIT that’s what we did.

(Lily one more time. Dad, if you’re reading this, the match went up. Love you.)

So no CEO, no jet and no sad puppy montage. This cuts the middleman right out and just gets some kids some cool toys, ya know?

No name on the tag and no address on file. Just a pile of presents on a porch and a wolf getting out of there before anybody sees him.

DISCLAIMER: I want to get this done before Christmas so it’s first come first served. I’m also not gonna fact check everybody who writes in. This runs on the buddy system and the honor system and the it’s-for-freaking-poor-kids-to-get-some-freaking-toys system. If you’re reading this and plotting how to scam it, you’re garbage and there’s a special basement in hell with your name on the door where the only toy is a used robot man with no batteries.

Somewhere a kid is hugging a ten dollar robot man like it’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Maybe it is.

If you don’t know a family who needs this, you can still help by sharing this article so it reaches someone who does. Every share is one more chance that some kid who was expecting nothing wakes up to find a robot man of their very own. And if you’d like to keep a motel-dwelling wolf and a bus-riding journalism grad in business long enough to pull more stunts like this one, a subscription does exactly that.

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