Imagine a world reduced to ashes. Nuclear fire has consumed civilization. The survivors, driven mad with grief and rage, hunt down every scientist, every engineer, every teacher they can find. They burn libraries and massacre scholars. Knowledge itself becomes the enemy. In the smoking ruins of what was once America, a small group of monks risks everything to preserve fragments of the lost world: blueprints they can’t read, equations they don’t understand, books written in languages they’ve forgotten. They copy these documents by hand, adding ornate decorations around the margins, treating technical diagrams like sacred scripture. For centuries, they guard this knowledge in a desert monastery, waiting for humanity to be ready to reclaim what it destroyed. This is the haunting premise of A Canticle for Leibowitz, a 1959 novel by Walter M. Miller Jr. that remains criminally absent from most reading lists. Outside science fiction circles, few people know this book exists. That’s not just…