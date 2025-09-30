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🐺The Wise Wolf
Sep 30

If you want to learn more about this book, I highly suggest checking out this video essay by Feral Historian on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBTN46HMCnM

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Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
Sep 30

Its not that the population is without God, its that those who rule over us and try to control us are without God. Pathological personalities are attracted to positions of power. Every single time humanity undoes itself because its always pathological personalities bereft of God always find themselves in control.

Why?

Because the rest of us DON"T WANT THAT POWER.

The vacuum of power must be filled and the only ones who WANT the role are the ones who will undo us in the end. Because they are sociopathic and bereft of divinity.

How do we change this?

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